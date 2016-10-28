It's a grave weekend for Halloween lover Greg

TERRORS: The halloween set-up at Greg Chapman's house in previous years. INSET: Greg with his latest horror novel.

FOR Greg Chapman Halloween is his favourite time of year.

For the last three years the local horror author and father of two has decorated the front yard of his Frenchville home in spooky, scary and spine-tingling decorations to celebrate October 31.

And this year is no different with Greg's front yard looking like a graveyard scene from a horror movie.

Local author Greg Chapman has had his first horror novel "Hollow House" published.

His house is one of the local homes in the region participating in Halloween this year.

"Last year we had about 200 people come by to see the house,” he said.

"Each year it seems to get bigger and more people celebrate Halloween. I think it's slowly becoming a thing here in Australia which is exciting because its such a fun event.

"Last year we had cars backed up around the block and I had a lot of people drive by and slow down to get a good look at the place, especially at night when it looks it's scariest. The main thing is that people just enjoy themselves when they're here.

"We've got some tombstones, zombies and some animated 3D props this year which will hopefully get some people spooked, in a fun way of course, that's what Halloween is all about, just being creative, expressing yourself and having fun.”

Gregs haunted front yard in Mills Ave will be decorated until Monday night. The public are welcome to drive by and take a look, if you dare.