It's a jungle out there

SCARY STUFF: Col's nightmare neighbour, whose backyard he says is overrun with snakes. INSET: The eastern brown.

NERIMBERA resident Col Campbell only has to venture 10 steps out of his back door to spot a place he has seen a snake.

And not any snake, eastern browns, the second most venomous snake in the world.

Col has lost count of how many he has seen but can pinpoint the problem precisely.

He says they all stem from his neighbours land, whose backyard resembles a country landscape from the wild west.

"It is all dead grass. There is an old car in there, piles of concrete, oil drums, goodness only knows what else is in there,” Col said of his neighbours unkempt property.

"It is the perfect breeding ground for snakes. They have been in my shed, in my back lawn, probably under my house. It would only take a few hours to get it all slashed down and the problem might be done. I honestly don't think it has been mown properly for years.

"One other neighbour had a little fox terrier and a snake attacked it and it was dead in 10 minutes.

"One morning I woke up early and came outside to check on my bees... I came within one step of standing on a brown, and that is the last thing you want to see at 5am.”

Col showing the exact spot he found an eastern brown, curled up in one fishing net in his shed. Matty Holdsworth

Added to Col's fears, the very realistic chance of grass fires from the sheer Rockhampton heat.

Under the Livingstone Shire Council laws, rural properties like Col's acre and a half, and his neighbours must have a two metre fire break on the outlying fences.

While one does exist, Col feels it is not good enough.

"If a fire couldn't jump that, I will walk to Bourke backwards,” he said talking about the break.

"It could so easily catch fire and burn everything.

"Every other property close to us keeps their grass down except him.

"Before he moved in I used to put my goats in to keep the grass down and I offered to do it for him but no. It would take two hours and it would all be gone.”

Some of the parts in the Nerimbera yard at its worst. Matty Holdsworth

Livingstone Shire Council attended Col's property twice last week and issued this statement.

"Overgrown allotments are covered under council's local laws and apply when the vegetation is so overgrown to the extent that it either has seriously affected the visual amenity of the property or is likely to harbour reptiles,” the spokesperson said.

"Residents who are concerned about overgrown allotments can contact council on 4913 5000 so local laws officers can inspect the premises. If an issue is identified council will request the grass be cut, trimmed or removed. On larger rural blocks, Council may request a vegetation break around the boundary.

"As a general rule, short and well maintained blocks are less likely to attract attention from snakes and we would encourage all residents to keep their blocks tidy.”