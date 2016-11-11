It's hot, but it's not THAT hot

IF YOU think it's hot today, spare a though for residents in Rockhampton on November 18, 1990.

While yesterday was the third hottest day this year at 37.5 degrees and temperatures are expected to reach between 38-40 degrees in Rocky today, it's certainly not expected to be our hottest day on record.

On Sunday, November 18, 1990, temperatures soared to a scorching 45.3 degrees, setting the record for the hottest day recorded in Rocky.

The Monday edition of the Bully following the record-breaking scorcher detailed how the temperature at the Rockhampton Airport had reached 31 degrees by 9am and at midday it was 41 degrees.

A cartoon by Rod Emmerson after the hottest day on record in Rockhampton. Rod Emmerson

On that day, a crowd of about 1000 people reportedly flocked to the northside pool.

"There's even big blokes with tattoos wanting to get into the toddlers' pool," a spokeswoman for the pool said at the time.

"It's great in there because it's got shade over it. It's packed in there."

At the south Rocky pool, the water temperature was reportedly 28 degrees.

Other notable events mentioned included Rocky Ice selling 14 tonnes of ice and searing wind gusts of 63km/hr.

At the Rockhampton Prevention of Cruelty Shelter, cats, dogs and even goats suffered.

"All the dogs are panting. So are the goats," a shelter spokeswoman said at the time.

"We used to put sprinklers on the roof of the kennels to keep them cool in the hottest part of the day but the council has said we are not allowed to do that."

The weather reportedly caused havoc for the region's fire fighter's with about 30 fires breaking out across the wider Rocky and Capricorn Coast region.

TODAY IN ROCKY

Keeping cool in Rockhampton today may be difficult with the mercury having already reached 35.4 degrees just after 10am with a 'feels like' temperature of 37 degrees.

It didn't take long for the hot weather to set in with temperatures exceeding 31.5 degrees by 9am.

Residents are urged to stay out of the sun and stay hydrated with the Queensland Ambulance Service issuing a warning in regards to heatstroke and exposure.