31°
News

'It's like I've lost a family member'

Matty Holdsworth | 7th Oct 2016 4:39 PM
PRIDE AND JOY: Mick White with two of his Falcons, a 1993 EB GT and a 1975 XB GT.
PRIDE AND JOY: Mick White with two of his Falcons, a 1993 EB GT and a 1975 XB GT. Allan Reinikka ROK071016afalcons

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN ROCKHAMPTON, 'Mad' Mick White is known as the King of the Mountain.

When the clock struck 10am yesterday morning, the self-confessed car fanatic was knocked off the summit, in mourning. At 10am, the last cars rolled off the production line as Ford Australia shut down.

It was a dark day for the blue-blooded Australian motorists.

"It is honestly like I have lost a member of my family. I knew this day was coming but it has really hit me hard from the moment I woke up,” Mick said yesterday.

"People say I am bit stupid to do this over a car but it is something that has always been around, I am a true car enthusiast, I buy them because I love them.

"I have been a Ford fanatic all my life every Aussie kid grew up with an iconic car and mine was the Falcon.

"Growing up with them, seeing them race at Bathurst and on the road. Falcons were everywhere back when, taxis, police cars, mums and dads all had them.

"I would always sit in dad's car and make out like I was driving it. I'd be going nowhere but in my mind I was going to the beach and back. I couldn't to get my license and get behind the wheel.”

Mick White with his son Corey and the 1975 XB Ford Falcon Corey will be taken to the Rockhampton High School formal in.
Mick White with his son Corey and the 1975 XB Ford Falcon Corey will be taken to the Rockhampton High School formal in. Chris Ison ROK161111cformal1

Cut in his Ford jacket, Ford shirt and Ford cap, Mick is a proud figure displaying his XB GT and EB GT model Falcons.

Putting his foot down for the first time is a feeling he will take to his grave and while he can't replace it, every time he puts his beloved 1975 XB GT in gear, it takes him on a drive down memory lane.

"I like to jump in the XB and go for a cruise. Nothing beats the rumble of the big can from it,” the All Classic Car Club vice-president said.

"Just to see how the engineering was back then, your blood pressure goes through the roof.

"After that I jump in my 1993 GT and see how it has been refined and you can notice the change in the mechanics. Then I jump in my 2007 GT and complete the trio.

"But the 75 GT is the best, for a minute or two I am back in the 70s.”

A flashback to the glorydays for Mick White and his a 1993 EB GT and a 1975 XB GT.
A flashback to the glorydays for Mick White and his a 1993 EB GT and a 1975 XB GT. Allan Reinikka ROK071016afalcons

Mick's love affair with the 1975 XB GT model was spurned out of jealousy. And it took him 25 years for one to take it's place in his garage.

"I lived in Western Australia when I was 15 and I had a mate who was 18. He went to the mines for work and a couple of pay weeks later came home with the XB GT,” he said.

"It was beautiful and I wanted one ever since. I was too young to drive it, not that he would let me, and I couldn't afford one.

"But finally I came across one, it was almost exactly the same but in manual and I bought it.

"Unreal. It was just unreal getting behind the wheel, the power, the colour, everything. I love Falcons.”

Come Sunday morning, Australians across the country will park up on the couch, beer in hand ready for the Challenge of the Mountain.

Mick doesn't need a beer, just a working television and Australia's greatest car race on his silver screen. Oh, and of course, a Ford win to make the weekend.

His tip, Chaz Mostert.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bathurst 1000, classic cars, ford australia, ford falcon, king of the mountain, mt panorama, rockhampton

Friday night ends in disaster on Farnborough Rd

Friday night ends in disaster on Farnborough Rd

Girl's condition unknown after being struck by vehicle

Top-end homes rich in history

197 Caroline St, The Range was sold for $850,000 by O'Driscolls Real Estate Rockhampton on September 23. INSET: Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate principal Pat O'Driscoll has noticed confidence regaining in the Rockhampton market.

High price range sales indicated confidence regaining in the market

Two Professors set to cash in on proposed apartment block

LUCKY CUP: The Two Professors owner Rory Cremin is thrilled with the proposed seven-storey apartment building for William St.

Rory Cremin looks set to become the envy of the Rocky's bean world.

Seven people injured in head-on on Bruce Hwy

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a 26-year-old man to hospital after he was involved in a three-car crash.

THREE people were in a critical condition last night

Local Partners

William celebrates turning 90 years old

Recently family gathered at Diggers Bowls Club to celebrate William John Williams (Bill) 90th birthday

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

DRONE: 34 trees vandalised on Capricorn Coast overnight

Over 26 trees along Scenic Highway near Cedar Park vandalised overnight.

Cap coast residents appalled at overnight vandalism

Kenny brings the horse power to new CBD business

Kenny the Clydesdale will be offering horse-drawn carriage rides through Rockhampton CBD from tonight, October 7.

Take a trot on the wild side with new ride through Rocky CBD.

Latest deals and offers

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world but also wanted the last say in case she did not make it back down Mt Everest alive.

Brock mini-series will get hearts racing

Matthew Le Nevez plays Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock. Supplied by Channel 10.

MATT Le Nevez portrays Australian great Peter Brock in Ten's biopic

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

Great Home, Great Location

23 Mansfield Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 3 $250,000

This highset weatherboard home is located in a lovely quiet area and only a short walk to the Rockhampton Hospital, Rockhampton Grammar and Saint Joseph's Primary...

Sensational Lowset Brick Family Home/Pool/Shed-Only $410,000

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $410,000

What a truly amazing tropical paradise-stunning design, immaculate presentation and superior inclusions and improvements. You will love this beautiful cool...

I AM THE HOME THAT EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR! $255,000

18 Madge Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $255,000

Don’t miss out on inspecting 18 Madge Street immediately. This home will sell immediately as it has all of the features and benefits that all smart buyers in this...

Fabulous Family Home/Rumpus Room/Side Access -$324,000

19 Macnevin Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $324,000

Snap this One Up TODAY! What a perfect family home, 1st Home Buyers Home or Top Investment Property. This fantastic high-set home offers beautiful rich polished...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $415,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

Lowset Home, Within Walking Distance of Everything You Need in Frenchville

161 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This three bedroom home provides a generous floorplan and gorgeous pine floors. It is an ideal investment or entry level home for those looking to get into the...

Flawless Standard in Luxury Family Living

3 Hodda Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 3 4 $449,000

This quality built modern home is fantastic for big families with 2 levels of opulent living! This home is in a nice high elevated position with sweeping views of...

Lowset Home with Solar Power in Wandal

166 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lovely lowset timber home has an air-conditioned modern kitchen with dining and lounge combined and a large rumpus room. The home has 3 bedrooms and is fully...

Great for Entertaining!

406 Richardson Road, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 $229,000

Situated on a corner block and conveniently located close to an abundance of schools, shopping centres and parks this three bedroom home has all the perks for you...

9.608 Hectares in Bungundarra

4/487 Bungundarra, Bungundarra 4703

Residential Land This near 25 acre rural lot offers you a slice of the ... $255,000

This near 25 acre rural lot offers you a slice of the big country out this way. Just a short drive from town out past St Brendans College. This block has a few...

State considers land sell off to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

Real estate on the upswing

A five-bedroom house with two bathrooms and three garages in Yeppoon will cost $500 per week.

Rocky rental vacancy rates drop to 4.5 per cent