'It's like I've lost a family member'

PRIDE AND JOY: Mick White with two of his Falcons, a 1993 EB GT and a 1975 XB GT.

IN ROCKHAMPTON, 'Mad' Mick White is known as the King of the Mountain.

When the clock struck 10am yesterday morning, the self-confessed car fanatic was knocked off the summit, in mourning. At 10am, the last cars rolled off the production line as Ford Australia shut down.

It was a dark day for the blue-blooded Australian motorists.

"It is honestly like I have lost a member of my family. I knew this day was coming but it has really hit me hard from the moment I woke up,” Mick said yesterday.

"People say I am bit stupid to do this over a car but it is something that has always been around, I am a true car enthusiast, I buy them because I love them.

"I have been a Ford fanatic all my life every Aussie kid grew up with an iconic car and mine was the Falcon.

"Growing up with them, seeing them race at Bathurst and on the road. Falcons were everywhere back when, taxis, police cars, mums and dads all had them.

"I would always sit in dad's car and make out like I was driving it. I'd be going nowhere but in my mind I was going to the beach and back. I couldn't to get my license and get behind the wheel.”

Mick White with his son Corey and the 1975 XB Ford Falcon Corey will be taken to the Rockhampton High School formal in. Chris Ison ROK161111cformal1

Cut in his Ford jacket, Ford shirt and Ford cap, Mick is a proud figure displaying his XB GT and EB GT model Falcons.

Putting his foot down for the first time is a feeling he will take to his grave and while he can't replace it, every time he puts his beloved 1975 XB GT in gear, it takes him on a drive down memory lane.

"I like to jump in the XB and go for a cruise. Nothing beats the rumble of the big can from it,” the All Classic Car Club vice-president said.

"Just to see how the engineering was back then, your blood pressure goes through the roof.

"After that I jump in my 1993 GT and see how it has been refined and you can notice the change in the mechanics. Then I jump in my 2007 GT and complete the trio.

"But the 75 GT is the best, for a minute or two I am back in the 70s.”

A flashback to the glorydays for Mick White and his a 1993 EB GT and a 1975 XB GT. Allan Reinikka ROK071016afalcons

Mick's love affair with the 1975 XB GT model was spurned out of jealousy. And it took him 25 years for one to take it's place in his garage.

"I lived in Western Australia when I was 15 and I had a mate who was 18. He went to the mines for work and a couple of pay weeks later came home with the XB GT,” he said.

"It was beautiful and I wanted one ever since. I was too young to drive it, not that he would let me, and I couldn't afford one.

"But finally I came across one, it was almost exactly the same but in manual and I bought it.

"Unreal. It was just unreal getting behind the wheel, the power, the colour, everything. I love Falcons.”

Come Sunday morning, Australians across the country will park up on the couch, beer in hand ready for the Challenge of the Mountain.

Mick doesn't need a beer, just a working television and Australia's greatest car race on his silver screen. Oh, and of course, a Ford win to make the weekend.

His tip, Chaz Mostert.