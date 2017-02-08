IT'S UNFAIR: Yeppoon drivers cop state's highest fuel price

Yeppoon motorists forked out more for fuel than any other town across Queensland during the month of January. Photo: John Gass / Daily News

YEPPOON service stations have gone "too far" in charging an unfair price of unleaded petrol (ULP).

This is according to motoring body RACQ, who revealed the Capricorn Coast town was the most expensive place to fill up the tank in Queensland last month.

RACQ's January fuel price report found the average cost of ULP in Yeppoon was 141.7 cents per litre (cpl), up 13.7cpl (nearly 10%) higher than the previous month.

RACQ on Yeppoon fuel prices: RACQ spokeswoman urges Yeppoon motorists to shop around with the town copping the highest fuel prices in the whole of Queensland.

Spokeswoman Renee Smith was the bearer of more bad news for Yeppoon motorists, with prices continuing to soar during the first week of February.

"January was a really tough month at the bowser for Yeppoon motorists, but it hasn't got any better it's actually gotten worse, we are a week into February ad we have seen prices go up even higher," she said.

Ms Smith said it was disappointing motorists had been charged the highest prices in 18 months.

"While we expected increases across Queensland following a surge in the oil price and ULP wholesale price in December, many service stations went too far charging at unfair levels," Ms Smith said.

"We saw high prices across other parts of Central Queensland during January with the average cost of ULP in Rockhampton, Gladstone and Emerald 139.7cpl, 138.4cpl and 138.9cpl respectively."

Ms Smith urged drivers to 'shop around' and support those service stations offering lower prices.

"The average cost of ULP in the area has reached 146.9cpl. With prices this high, it's never been more important for motorists to do their research and shop around before filling up," she said.

"We need to make sure we're only supporting service stations charging fair prices."

RACQ monitors fuel prices in 38 Queensland towns and cities.

A snapshot of this morning's fuel prices shows stations across Rockhampton, Yeppoon Gracemere, Dingo and Marmor are charging more than 138cpl.