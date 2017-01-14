36°
Jack slips into national top 20

Matty Holdsworth
| 14th Jan 2017 10:11 AM
BORN TO DRIVE: Rockhampton's Junior Sedan driver Jack Cameron.
BORN TO DRIVE: Rockhampton's Junior Sedan driver Jack Cameron.

SPEEDWAY: Three years into his driving career, Rockhampton's Jack Cameron can safely say he belongs behind the wheel.

Cameron, with father Don, made the 50-plus hour round trip to Mount Gambier in South Australia for the National Junior Sedan Titles.

Aiming for a top 20 finish, Cameron contested with 83 other drivers from right across the country.

A stellar opening day night's drive saw the 17-year-old in eighth place - he was then forced to re-evaluate his goals.

"Unfortunately I slipped back to 17th in the end. The track got a bit of rain and the car wasn't set up as well for it," Cameron said.

"To be honest I was hoping for something better, the car was a lot quicker the night before.

"But my goal was to just make the top 20 so I am happy.

"It is definitely something to be proud of, there was a lot of great drivers in the comp."

 

Speedway: Junior Sedan driver Jack Cameron.
Speedway: Junior Sedan driver Jack Cameron.

In the hotseat of his Daihatsu Charade, Cameron was forced lower than his comfort zone.

"I prefer to run a bit higher up on the track but had to run lower because it was so rough," he said.

"The shocks were casing out every turn and going onto two wheels, the going was very tough."

Through his father, Cameron grew up watching motorsport and seemed destined to hit the speedway circuit.

He was the only driver from Rockhampton who made it to Mt Gambier.

"I have been watching since I was 4 and racing since 2014," the ex-Emmaus College student said.

"It gives you a lot of general driving skills and it is a lot of fun going sideways.

"But it is not a sport where you can just duck down and practise whenever you want. There is enough meets on in Queensland every weekend providing you are able to travel to them."

Cameron will try his luck at the Queensland under-17s Titles in April in his last hurrah as a junior.

"I think modified sprint cars might be the next step for me. I like the sound of them and you can go real wide into corners or just sideways. It is an unbelievable rush."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland emmaus college junior sedans rockhampton rockhampton speedway speedway

