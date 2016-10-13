Jackass cast visit down under with Filthy Seppo

STUNT MAN: Four Jackass cast members will be coming to a number of places in Queensland next month.

WE'VE seen them eat the unthinkable, jump off deathly heights, get hit in places no one would willing agree to and dare to do the unbelievable.

But now we get to see them do it live as the Jackass Filthy Seppo Tour rolls out down under.

Four of the Jackass cast are heading to Australia for one epic tour. This month Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna, Chris 'Party Boy' Pontius, Preston Lacy and Dave England present the Filthy Seppo Tour.

This is the first time that four cast members can be seen on stage together in Australia.

This live comedy show will embody all things Jackass. Get ready for a crazy mix of stand-up, stunts, stories, insults, observations and much more.

The cast of this epic show began captivating audiences with out-there comedy and crazy stunts on MTV in the early naughties.

The show soon morphed into a booming movie franchise as their unique brand of comedy delivered millions of fans across the globe.

After three crazy MTV seasons and eight blockbuster movies grossing over $500 million the cast are still going strong and can't wait to hit Australia.

QLD TOUR DATES:

Today at 8pm, Gympie Rush Festival, Gympie.

Wednesday, October 19, Civic Centre, Mt Isa.

Sunday, October 23, Castrol Gold Coast 600, Surfers Paradise.

Monday, October 24, The Brightside, Brisbane.

Saturday, October 29, Full Moon Halloween Party, Magnetic Island.