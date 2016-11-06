Jail time for man who slept with 14-year-old

A 23-YEAR-OLD Calliope man will spend the next eight weeks behind bars after convincing a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him.

Justin Charles Kelly, now 25, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Friday to one count each of indecent treatment of a child under 16, procuring a young person for the purpose of carnal knowledge and carnal knowledge of a child under 16.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker told the court in October 2014 Kelly was making persistent advances on a 14-year-old girl at a party.

They ended up in a caravan with several other people and the pair had a blanket over them.

Kelly kissed and tickled her back before pulling her clothing aside and putting his penis against her, but stopped when she put her arm down to move him away.

The second two offences occurred just six months later in April with a second 14-year-old girl that Kelly had met on two prior occasions.

After the pair exchanged text messages in reference to having sex, Kelly picked the girl up and convinced her to have sex in his car.

He told the girl not to tell anyone or else he would go to jail.

When Kelly was interviewed by police in relation to the incident he made no admissions, but told them he was set up.

Kelly only has one prior charge on his criminal history when he faced Gladstone Magistrates Court in 2014 for common assault.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand told the court his client's recollection of the events was vague due his methamphetamine use at the time, although he had since stopped using.

Kelly's parents were in the court room in support of their son and tearfully said goodbye to him through the docks as he was taken into custody.

Judge Burnett sentenced Kelly to two months imprisonment with 18 months probation for indecent treatment; two months imprisonment for procuring a child and 15 months imprisonment suspended after two months with an operational period of 30 months for carnal knowledge.