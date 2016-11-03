JETGO shoots down claims they are stopping flights to Rocky

The first JetGo direct from Sydney to Gladstone passenger flight arrives in Gladstone. Photo Mara Pattison-Sowden / The Observer

RUMORS JETGO will no longer operate out of Townsville, Rockhampton and the Gold Coast have been shut down.

The company has responded saying;

"It has just been bought to our attention that some customers this morning have been advised that JETGO is not longer operating out of Townsville, Rockhampton and the Gold Coast.”

"This is inaccurate. JETGO are continuing to operate services between Townsville, Rockhampton and the Gold Coast.”

The confusion can be put down to changes in the company happening this month.

The company has ceased its contract with their current Ground Handlers, and will have new Ground Handlers in place from the November 13.

The company says it will be "business as usual” and have sincerely apologised for any concern the confusion caused customers.

Customers who have any questions, are encouraged by the company to call their reservations team on 1300 328 000.