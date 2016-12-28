Jobs, hospital carpark, beef roads, bikie laws and much more

32°
28th Dec 2016 5:30 AM
BIG YEAR: Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne announces plans to start constructing the much anticipated Rockhampton Hospital Car Park.
BIG YEAR: Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne announces plans to start constructing the much anticipated Rockhampton Hospital Car Park. Chris Ison ROK040816ccarpark1

This is the first in a series of Q&As with Central Queensland's community, political and business leaders as we review the challenges and triumphs of 2016 and look ahead to what is in front of us in 2017

MEMBER for Rockhampton, Bill Byrne.

What was your biggest achievement in 2016?

There have been many, perhaps unheralded achievements, both locally and at a state level. Allow me to highlight just a couple.

Locally, 2016 represented major progress on two projects that I have long advocated. In 2011, I first campaigned for a helipad and multi-story carpark at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Over the years I have spoken about these matters in the Queensland Parliament and initiated many behind the scenes representations in order to advance them.

The RACQ Rescue Helicopter lands on the helipad at the Rockhampton Hospital for the first time.
The RACQ Rescue Helicopter lands on the helipad at the Rockhampton Hospital for the first time. Rachael Conaghan

2016 marked significant progress for the carpark project, with expressions of interest being sought from the construction industry to build a 500+ carpark exactly as the project development timeline had forecast.

12 months ago and as reported in the Morning Bulletin, I said my priorities were a hospital carpark and beef road train access to the meatworks.

Both these projects are underway and planned to mature in 2017 as always intended.

At a State level, 2016 marked the passage of Labor's Serious and Organised Crime Bill.

This legislation replaced the LNP's notorious VLAD legislation.

I worked closely with the Attorney General, Yvette Darth, and the Queensland Police Service to ensure that Labor's laws would be more effective than those being replaced. This was an enormous body of work and consumed much of my 2016.

The successful passage of this legislation gave me a great sense of achievement and satisfaction.

MP Bill Byrne, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Police Commisioner Ian Stewart announce changes to Anti-terror laws
MP Bill Byrne, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Police Commisioner Ian Stewart announce changes to Anti-terror laws David Nielsen

What was the biggest challenge you faced in 2016? What is the biggest challenge facing our region in 2017?

The biggest challenge for 2016, 2017 and beyond, remains regional and rural economic vitality.

This can be simply translated as JOBS.

Over the last few years, Rockhampton suffered the effects of triple body blows.

The worst drought in Queensland history, a dramatic downturn in the coal industry, and massive public sector job losses, all landed at about the same time.

Two-year-old Grace Miller lives on a cattle property at Windorah, which has been drought declared for six months. The Q.C.W.A. Public Rural Crisis Fund assists family's in similar conditions. Photo Megan Miller.
Two-year-old Grace Miller lives on a cattle property at Windorah, which has been drought declared for six months. The Q.C.W.A. Public Rural Crisis Fund assists family's in similar conditions. Photo Megan Miller. Rachael Conaghan

Certainly there are recent positive signs of recovery against each of these impacts.

Large areas of Queensland have received record winter rainfall and the beef sector is certainly powering ahead.

There has also been a modest upswing in coal prices, while the Labor Government has been employing many more teachers, nurses, police, etc.

What are you looking forward to the most in 2017?

Treasurer Curtis Pitt recently delivered Queensland's Midyear Fiscal and Economic Review.

It confirmed a 2016/17 net operating surplus in excess of $2 billion.

This is the second consecutive net operating surplus and the largest since 2005/06.

Significantly, Queensland's economic growth is expected to be the strongest of all states going forward.

In summary, the foundational signs are positive and I will be highlighting Central Queensland's opportunities to government in 2017.

I look forward to the progressive rebuilding of confidence in Rockhampton and Central Queensland.

It has been a difficult five years for many. However, I know that Labor has laid a sound foundation for a very positive resurgence.

Bill Byrne MP

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill byrne curtis pitt drought rockhamton hospital carpark rookwood weir

