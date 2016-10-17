31°
Jobs to apply for in CQ right now

Melanie Plane
| 17th Oct 2016 9:21 AM
Melanie Plane

SENIOR STYLIST

10Ten Salon in Yeppoon are looking to employ a Senior Stylist.

Casual and full time positions are available.

Email salon@10tensalon.com.au, head to 10tensalon.com.au or call 0407383331.

BOILERMAKER

Position available for experienced trade qualified boilermaker based in the Rockhampton Area.

For consideration Heavy Earthmoving Experience, GIQ/BMA S11 & current Coal Board Medical is required.

Confined Space, Work at Heights, EWP, Forklift tickets, advantageous.

Locals need only apply or applicants willing to relocate.

Apply at boilermakeronsite@gmail.com.

STORE MANAGER

Looking to ignite your career? Fuel your future with us!

Woolworths Fuel are seeking a motivated and enthusiastic person for the role of Store Manager at the Blackwater site.

Management experience required.

For more details or to apply online, head to www.wowcareers.com.au.

CHILD PROTECTION PROGRAMS

Anglicare CQ Child Protection Residential Programs have two positions available:

. Senior Residential Support Worker

. Residential Support Worker

If you are a self motivated and enthusiastic team player, we'd like to hear from you.

To apply please visit our website www.anglicarecq.org.au.

For more information contact Sharon on 4837 5300 or email spabis@anglicarecq.org.au.

MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL

AnglicareCQ is seeking to engage a qualified marketing and communications professional or agency to develop and write an Integrated Marketing and Communications Strategy and Plan for the organisation.

To view the scope of engagement, key deliverables and other relevant information please go to our website www.anglicarecq.org.au or contact Chinkie Van Rensburg - General Manager People & Strategy cvanrensburg@anglicarecq.org.au or phone (07) 4837 5386.

CIVIL DESIGNER

Livingstone Shire Council are seeking a civil designer.

Provide a range of investigation, survey, drafting and documentation services associated with municipal infrastructure and other projects.

This position includes engineering surveying, however applicants without this experience are encouraged to apply as training can be provided.

GARDENER

Livingstone Shire Council are seeking a gardener.

Carry out horticultural and arboriculture tasks in the planning, development and maintenance of parks, associated facilities and other areas within Council.

CATERING ASSISTANT

Rockhampton Grammar School are seeking a casual catering assistant.

Must be able to work nights and weekends. Must have, or be eligible for, Working with Children Check (Blue Card) and be able to provide a satisfactory Police Certificate (criminal history check).

Contact Mrs Karryn Johnson for details on 07 4936 0602 or learn more about the School, read the position description and apply by the closing date specified at www.rgs.qld.edu.au/employment.

HEALTH INFORMATICS COORDINATOR

Regional Office, Longreach, Central West Hospital and Health Service.

Duties / Abilities: The Health Information Coordinator will work across the organisation to improve the quality and utilisation of health data to support service delivery and improvement.

Enquiries: Penelope O'Connor (07) 4562 8027.

Job Ad Reference: CW6J223522

Application Kit: (07) 4920 5618 or

www.smartjobs.qld.gov.au.

BRICKLAYER

Neat brick/blocklayer required for immediate start in Yeppoon/Rockhampton with CQ Brick and Blocklaying.

Must have own transportation. Must be reliable.

To apply please email bjhawkes@bigpond.com or phone 0423 629 278.

CARPENTER

Required for new work.

Must be licenced, have own tools & transport. Rocky area.

Ph: Jamie 0417 712 810.

PROPERTY MANAGER

Tomkins Property Agents is a busy Real Estate Agency with a close-knit flexible work environment.

The agency requires a property manager to manage a residential and commercial portfolio and manage a trust account.

Email your Resume to info@tvaa.com.au or for a confidential discussion contact Chris Tomkins Ph. 0418 792 208.

DEPUTY EDITOR

Can you handle one of the most rewarding and exciting jobs in Australian regional media?

The Morning Bulletin at Rockhampton is searching for a deputy editor of the highest calibre.

You will lead an online-focused newsroom which also provides one of Australian Regional Media's best print circulation results.

You will need to be an inspirational leader and someone who can maintain and expand the Bulletin's online coverage and print circulation.

You need to be someone with a nose for news and stories which sell online and in print.

The focus of this position is digital.

Can you embrace and enhance the newsroom's digital growth at a time our online subscription model is attracting thousands of customers?

You'll need to bring enthusiasm, a sense of humour and a can-do attitude to the position at one of Australia's best performing regional newspapers.

An attractive package is available.

Applicants should email applications, CVs and examples of their work to Frazer.Pearce@capnews.com.au or post to: The Editor, The Morning Bulletin PO Box 397, Rockhampton, Qld, 4700.

HEAD CHEF

Keppel Bay Sailing Club is look for a Chef who is passionate, provides quality and consistency, who has good leadership skills and works to a budget.

The successful applicant must adhere to our '3 Point' quality check, achieve budget, implement procedures and policies around providing quality and consistency in food product produced in order to achieve Budget.

For further information email manager@kbsc.com.au.

STORE MANAGER

Ally fashion is looking for a Store Manager to work in our fun and vibrant Rockhampton store.

We want you to take the next step in your management career to become part of this fun and fresh fashion retailer!

You must have a minimum of 2 years retail management experience and should genuinely love fashion, a fast paced environment, work well under pressure and have a passion to succeed.

Please submit your application and resume to careers@allyfashion.com.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  career employement employment rate jobs rockhampton jobs unemployment rate yeppoon jobs

Coffee of Capricorn adds local taste

CRAIG O'Brien knows coffee is much more than just a drink. It's an experience and a science that brings together people all over the world.

