Jobs to apply for in CQ right now

STRATEGIC PLANNING OFFICER

If you possess astrong back ground in urban planning and have experience implementing

place making strategies, then take the next step in your career with Rockhampton Regional Council.

You will play a vital role in assisting to manage growth and development across the region.

ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT

Do you have qualifications or are studying towards a qualification in Accounting?

This exciting opportunity with Rockhampton Regional Council will allow you to develop your skills in a varied role where attention to detail is paramount.

CUSTOMER SERVICE/ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

In this casual role with Rockhampton Regional Council you will be required to be available on an on-call basis andprovide excellent and timely customer service.

You will have the opportunity to gain knowledge of all areas of Council.

INFRASTRUCTURE PLANNING ENGINEER

Livingstone Shire Council is seeking an infrastructure planning engineer to provide a range of infrastructure planning and design services for municipal projects and development related works.

CASUAL CUSTOMER SERVICE OFFICER/ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

If you are looking for casual work in the customer service or administration fields, then don't miss this opportunity with Livingstone Shire Council.

Excellent communication, interpersonal skills and good time management skills are essential for this role.

ELECTRICAL AND MECHANICAL TECHNICIANS

MCC are seeking Electrical and Mechanical Trade Qualified Technicians to support their Ultra Class Truck Fleet in the Central Queensland Coal Basin;

Desirable:

5 years experience with diesel electric Ultra class trucks

BMA site access and inductions

Siemens experience

MTU engine experience

Complex hydraulics

All applications, please direct to: HR@mccglobal.com.au

PROPERTY MANAGER

Tomkins Property Agents are seeking a property manager to manage a residential and commercial portfolio and manage a trust account.

Email your Resume to info@tvaa.com.au or for a confidential discussion contact Chris Tomkins on 0418 792 208.

SALES PROFESSIONAL

Are you a top sales professional? Patio World have the job for you!

What You Need:

Be a top sales professional, a very experienced sales professional

Thrill of the sale and getting the close

Genuine building industry or associated experience

Have or form a Pty Ltd company

Reliable car and phone

Take the opportunity to work with a market leading company in Rockhampton.

Position is for immediate start.

Email resume with covering letter - craig@patioworld.com.au

CASUAL MR TRUCK DRIVER

Current MR licence. Previous window and door delivery experience desirable.

Must undertake full medical and provide driving history.

Enquiries 07 4931 3977. To apply please email: joshua_tranberg@gjames.com.au

MANAGER

The Blackwater International Coal Centre (BICC) is a not for profit organisation located in the town of Blackwater in Central Queensland.

The Centre encompasses a 100 seat cinema, coffee shop, training centre, and houses the Australian Coal Mining Museum.

Currently the Centre operates Monday to Friday and operates on occasional weekends for special events.

Reporting directly to the Board of Directors, the successful candidate will be required to oversee the day to day operation of the Centre, manage the BICC staff, manage the operations and maintenance of the facilities, prepare and deliver monthly reports, prepare wages, prepare sponsorship requests, and manage the financial requirements of the Centre.

To be successful you will possess a positive attitude, an exceptional work ethic, and a desire to work with a successful team with a proactive approach to safe work practices. A strong background in hospitality management, experience with Not for Profit Organisations, a proven record in financial management including experience in financial management programs (MYOB), and the ability to interpret community needs is essential.

Candidates based locally in the Blackwater area will be highly regarded.

To apply, please email your full resume to manager@bicc.com.au

MARKETING AND COMMUNICATION PROFESSIONAL

AnglicareCQ is seeking to engage a qualified marketing and communications professional or agency to develop and write an Integrated Marketing and Communications Strategy and Plan for the organisation.

To view the scope of engagement, Key deliverables and other relevant information please go to www.anglicarecq.org.au or contact Chinkie Van Rensburg - General Manager People & Strategy cvanrensburg@anglicarecq.org.au or phone (07) 4837 5386.

SHED BUILDER

Shedboss Rockhampton are seeking a shed builder for full time work in the CQ area.

Email adminrock@shedboss.com.au.

REGIONAL EDUCATION COORDINATOR

True is seeking a Regional Education Coordinator.

3 days per week. Fixed Term contract to 30/6/17

For full details about the position and how to apply visit: www.true.org.au/About-True/employment

FARM CO-ORDINATOR AGRICULTURAL TEACHER AIDE

St Brendan's College, is seeking applications from dynamic and experienced individuals for the above role.

Suitable experience in co-ordinating agricultural activities and to act as a teachers' aide to assist in the delivery of the College's agricultural courses is required.

Application information can be found at our website www.sbc.qld.edu.au.

Enquiries can be directed to Ms Dee-Anne Emblem, Principal's PA/Office Manager, principalpa@sbc.qld.edu.au.

TEACHER AND TEACHER IN CHARGE OF RUGBY LEAGUE & RUGBY UNION

Rockhampton Grammar School is seeking a teacher and teacher in charge of rugby league and rugby union to administer both codes and develop training and season plans whilst working with coaches (and other stakeholders) in both codes across all grades as well as develop the school's new partnership with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Download the RGS Employment brochure, watch the School video, read the position description and apply at www.rgs.qld.edu.au/employment.

OUTSIDE SCHOOL HOURS CARE COORDINATOR

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Wandal is seeking an outside school hours care coordinator for term time continuing 22hrs/wk.

Please download an application package from our Diocesan website.

All applications are to be forwarded to: Mrs Kellie Jenkinson, Principal, PO Box 2160, Wandal, QLD 4700.

SENIOR ELECTRICAL SAFETY INSPECTOR

Office of Industrial Relations Department of Justice and Attorney-General are seeking a senior electiral safety inspector for Rockhampton.

As one of Queensland's Senior Electrical Safety Inspectors, you'll investigate and promote electrical safety, minimise public and personal risk and make it home in time to relax with your family.

Enquiries: Gavin Thompson 07 4938 4324. To apply please visit www.smartjobs.qld.gov.au

CANTEEN CONVENOR

The Hall State School P & C Association are calling for the position of Canteen Convenor at The Hall State School.

The position is for 16 hours paid and 4 hours unpaid totalling 20 hours per week.

The Convenor will be in charge of the day-to-day operation of the canteen and be responsible for its effective and efficient operation.

The successful applicant will also be required to supervise and train volunteers who assist in the daily operations of the canteen.

The Hall State School P & C Association is looking for a self motivated person, able to work unsupervised and who possesses excellent people skills, Ideally the successful applicant will have a background in the food service industry.

An understanding of the Smart Choices: Healthy Food and Drink Supply Strategy for Queensland Schools would also be an advantage.

The potential to incorporate a catering component to meet the needs of our adjoining facility at North Street Annex can be negotiated with the successful applicant.

Future growth in this manner has potential to lead to increased income.

Obtaining a Blue Card is a requirement of this position.

A full position description can be obtained from The Hall State School Administration or by emailing pandcsecretary@thehallss.eq.edu.au

Applications must include a detailed CV and responses to the Selection Criteria and submitted by Friday 4th November 2016 to:

The Secretary

The Hall State School P & C Association

2-32 Murray Street

Rockhampton Q 4700

Or Email: pandcsecretary@thehallss.eq.edu.au

MEAT WORKERS

Teys is looking for motivated and suitable candidates to join the team in Rockhampton as entry level meat processors, experienced meat processors, skilled knife hand, slicer, boner and slaughterman.

To be considered for this position, you need to have proven work experience with safe work practices, willing to learn and reliable with a good attitude.

All roles offered are permanent full time with full onsite support provided and all positions are available for immediate start.

All applicants must be prepared to do a full pre-employment medical assessment, including a drug and alcohol test.

If you are interested, please email your resume to rockhampton-jobs@teysaust.com.au.

CIVIL OPERATORS

Global product search currently has multiple positions available within the Bowen Basin including scraper operators, dozer operators, civil all rounders and mining operators (haul trucks, all rounders & excavator operators).

Candidates requirements:

minimum of 2 years operatinG experience

civil - (Cat D6-D11 Dozers / 40T, 777, 785 Haul Trucks /Cat 631,637,657 Scrapers)

mining - (Cat 785 -793 Haul Trucks / Cat D10-D11 Dozers / Excavators- 200t - 600t)

Standard 11 Induction

coal Board Medical

rii competencies & site authorisations

Call 49 525 244 or email a resume to hr@Globalproductsearch.com.au.