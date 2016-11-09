35°
News

Jobs to apply for in CQ right now

Melanie Plane
| 9th Nov 2016 9:50 AM
Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.
Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1) Casual Library Assistant

Livingstone Shire Council are looking for a library assistant to provide quality customer outcomes through assistance with the circulation of library items, basic resource location, the use of machines, technology and related tasks.

. Child Blue Card required

. DynamicWork Environment

2) MC Operators

Due to expansion, De Gunst Transport is seeking Professional MC Operators for permanent positions based at our Gracemere Depot for immediate start.

The positions requirements are:

. ASIO clearance less than 2 years old

. A current Dangerous Goods License

. A minimum 5 years MC Operational experience

. Black Coal & Current Medical ( is an advantage, but not necessary)

. Responsible Driving History

We offer - Your own truck, Good working conditions,

Please email your resume to degunstcq@degunst.com.au or contact 0429 991 550.

3) Massage Therapists

Qualified massage therapists are required for a new store at the new Parkhurst Town Centre.

Full time positions are available.

To apply, please phone Helen on 0410 092 258 or email bobbyslade0@gmail.com.

4) Refrigeration / Air Conditioning Technician

Bill White's Electrics is a well established, professional company providing excellence in all fields of Electrical, Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning applications.

Become a part of a family owned business that has worked in the Central Highlands for more than 30 years.

Skills and attributes required:

. Australian Refrigeration trade qualifications

. Driver's license

. Experience in commercial Electrical,

Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning applications

. Highly Motivated

. Willingness to relocate to a rural town

. Dual trade - Electrician & HVAC Technician will be

looked upon favourably

Benefits of working for us:

. Established business

. Job Security

. Stability

. Long Term Employment

. Immediate start available

To apply to these postions please forward resume with cover letter to frontdesk@bwer.com.au or for more information please call the office on (07) 4982 1919.

5) Intermediate/Senior Accountant

Harker Accounting are searching for a dynamic and experienced accountant to join our friendly team.

Job sharing will be considered.

The role involves but is not limited to

- Managing your own client portfolio

- Liaising directly with clients in regards to

tax and business advisory matters

- Preparation of financial statements, ITR

and BAS

- Liaising with the ATO and other regulatory

bodies

You must be an Australia qualified or near qualified CA or CPA with at least 3-5 years experience in tax and business advisory.

You will have a strong customer focus and can deliver a quality service.

You will have excellent communication skills, to enable you to quickly build a strong rapport with our clients.

Email admin@harkeraccounting.com.au.

6) Accountant

Rockhampton Grammar School are searching for a full time accountant.

Must have Tertiary Qualification in Accounting, CPA qualified preferred, Payroll and HR experience required.

Managing a small team, this is a dynamic role, and the successful applicant will have strong financial management and interpersonal skills.

Must have, or be eligible for, Working with Children Check (Blue Card) and be able to provide a satisfactory Police Certificate (criminal history check).

Enquiries about the position should be directed to Mrs Karryn Johnson on 07 4936 0602.

Download the RGS Employment brochure, watch the School video, read the position descriptions and apply at www.rgs.qld.edu.au/employment.

7) Teachers

Emmaus College are searching for mathetmatics, science, english, religion, SOSE, Japanese and Information Technology teachers to join their team in 2017.

Applications complete with a cover letter and three contactable referees can be forwards to employment@emmaus.qld.edu.au.

8) Physical Education Teacher

Rockhampton Grammar School are looking to employ a PE teacher.

Applicants who have Co-curricular coaching experience and qualifications are highly desirable.

We value teachers whose demonstrated involvement in sport and/or cultural activities inspires their students to reach new heights and perform tothe best of their abilities every day.

Download the RGS Employment brochure, watch the School video, read the position descriptions and apply at www.rgs.qld.edu.au/employment.

9) General Manager Queensland Steel Products (QSP)

An exciting opportunity exists for a proactive self-starter Manager for QSP's Rockhampton facility.

QSP was established in Rockhampton over 30 years ago and since has become one of the longest serving businesses in the Central Queensland Region.

We specialise in Fabrication and General Engineering and service the engineering and mining industry.

This role main purpose is to manage, develop and steer the overall business.

To encourage and lead continuous improvement in business operations, particularly in the areas of sales, marketing, safety, client services, efficiency and profitability.

Previous experience within the Fabrication and General Engineering industry including both involvement in costing work, preparing, submitting and negotiating tenders is essential.

A total remuneration package reflecting the importance of the position will be negotiated with the successful candidate.

This will comprise of a base salary, superannuation and a motor vehicle. If interested please send your CV to mphillips@kanji.com.au.

10) Maintenance Officer

Rockhampton Grammar school are looking for a full time maintenance officer to join their team.

Must have a Trade Qualification and experience in the maintenance of buildings and fixtures and some construction experience.

Light Rigid or higher driver's licence essential.

Must have, or be eligible for, Working with Children Check (Blue Card) and be able to provide a satisfactory Police Certificate (criminal history check).

A copy of the Position Description may be obtained from the School's Main Administration office on Archer Street (8am-4pm).

Contact Karryn Johnson for details on 07 4936 0602 or learn more about the School, read the position description and apply by Monday 14 November at www.rgs.qld.edu.au/employment.

11) Tenancy Management Officer

Are you looking to join a great team in an organisation focussed on making a difference to the lives of people in Central Queensland?

This exciting role will provide quality tenancy management for a range of housing options within the AnglicareCQ's housing portfolio, to provide positive outcomes for tenants as they are supported to transition to self sustained tenancies.

If you are a self motivated and enthusiastic team player, we'd like to hear from you.

Application information including position description is available on our website at www.anglicarecq.org.au or contact Sharon on (07) 4837 5300, spabis@anglicarecq.org.au.

12) Clinical Nurse

Mount Morgan Medical is currently seeking an experienced and qualified Clinical Nurse to join their team on a part time basis.

Candidate must be, reliable hard worker with the following key qualifications:

. A registered nurse (Division1), general certificate

Responsibilities:

. Assess the health care needs of patients and formulate, implement and evaluate a plan of care, in partnership with the patient.

. Support and participate in evidence-based programs to evaluate and improve the quality of nursing care and patient outcomes.

. Develop and maintain collaborative relationships with all disciplines.

Candidates who possess above qualifications and experience are encouraged to apply.

Please send resumes with supporting documents to: admin@mtmorganmedical.com.au.

13) Materials Officer

Are you a driven individual with experience in a purchasing and warehouse environment?

Rockhampton Regional Council's Procurement and Logistics Unit are looking for a Materials Officer to join their highly motivated team.

Your experience and knowledge will ensure the smooth running of daily logistics and inventory management operations within the Materials Centre.

Acting as Council's 'Super Purchaser' you will liaise across all levels within Council and provide advice on procurement processes and policies whilst providing exceptional customer service to clients.

Your communication skills and knowledge of procedures, statutory requirements and standards in relation to purchasing, inventory and warehouse operations will ensure your success in the role.

14) JMK Apprentice Intake - multiple positions

JM Kelly is a privately owned group of companies based in Rockhampton which includes a number of business units working within building, manufacturing and supply operations across Queensland.

An opportunity exists for you if you are a highly motivated Year 12 school leaver wishing to acquire a trade qualification in one of the following areas:

.Plumbing

.Glazing

.Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning

.Off site joinery

.Boiler making

.Carpentry

Applicants will have:

.A Queensland Certificate of Education

.A focus on workplace safety

.Proven interpersonal and communication skills

.Ability to work at different job site locations

Applications should be emailed and include:

.A letter of application

.Resume including personal details,

work experience and educational results

.Details of 2 contactable referees

.Copies of school reports for the last 2 years and

TAFE results

Each application should be for 1 trade only i.e. If you are interested in plumbing and glazing, send two emails and write the trade in the subject area.

Ensure that all attachments are in one email as JM Kelly will not accept multiple emails for one application.

Only emailed applications will be accepted.

Apprenticeships commence in January 2017.

Only applications that are emailed and meet the above requirements will be considered and responded to.

Applications should be emailed to simonwatkins@jmk.com.au. Applications close Thursday November 17, 2016.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  employment rockhampton jobs unemployment

Just In

MISSING AT SEA: Hope remains for lost skipper

MISSING AT SEA: Hope remains for lost skipper

UPDATE: Divers have joined the search at first light for a 53-year-old skipper who became lost at sea in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Driver testifies cop said: 'I can put a f**king hole in you'

Senior Constable Stephen Flanagan is seen pulling a gun on an alleged speeding driver in the state's outback.

Officer admits he told motorist to "get out of the f**king car”

Rocky Council gives major Gracemere centre tick of approval

DOCTOR, DOCTOR: Rockhampton Regional Council has approved a health care centre for this site on O'Shanesy St, Gracemere. The development will include medical and radiology practices, and a pharmacy.

Development to offer new services for Gracemere

Jobs to apply for in CQ right now

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Click here if you're looking for a job.

Local Partners

Rodeo will raise funds for mother diagnosed with cancer

'She's our hero, she's my hero... without her I couldn't do what I do'

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Livingstone food drive to help families in need

HELPING HAND: Greg Mortensen, Colin Chadwick, Julie Bickley and Councillor Jan Kelly during the 2015 drive with one of the ten trolleys of donated goods given by the Livingstone Shire community.

Have you got an overdue book? Pay your fine with food.

Done is not yet done with Rockhampton

Australian artist Ken Done at Rockhampton Art Gallery. He returns to the Beef Capital next week for a masterclass session and breakfast.

Ken Done is set to return to Rockhampton next week.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Pre-loved clothes could help greyhounds find a home

HELPING HAND: The Closet Clear-Out on Sunday will help retired greyhounds like Kelly (pictured) fid new homes.

Find a bargain and help a greyhound on Sunday

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

BREAKFAST television king Karl Stefanovic will be "rested" for at least a month, with Nine management forcing the star to take a holiday in light of his recent...

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blow out the old cartridges, tiny Nintendo back in a big way

Everybody remain calm, the NES Classic Edition will hit shelves on Thursday, November 11.

Ready player one? Classic console makes comeback - to our hearts

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

Estate Sale-Must Be Sold

111 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $190,000

Situated in a quiet street in popular Frenchville on a fully fenced corner allotment is this solid family home. This is the perfect position for a renovator, with...

Norman Gardens Home – Amazing Deal!

3 Brumm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 4 $309,000

Owner is seeking urgent sale! This well presented high-set home is located on a privately fenced 606sqm block in a quiet cul de sac. Centrally positioned to...

SELL TODAY FOR $389,000! MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION! OWNERS ARE LEAVING TOWN!

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

$220,000 ! FRENCHVILLE ! 3 BEDROOM SPLIT LEVEL HOME ! 7.09% yield!

354 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $220,000

Ticks all of the boxes. Close to great Schools, Shopping Centres and The Central Queensland University and all amenities. Public Transport is right at the front...

LEGALLY RAISED! RENOVATED &amp; READY TO BUILD IN UNDER. $249,000 NEG.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

All of the hard work has been done. New plumbing & electrical throughout. Underneath has a brand new bathroom, toilet and laundry. Full house slab underneath...

APPROXIMATELY 759M2 ALLOTMENT SELLING FOR LAND VALUE. $185,000.

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Selling for land value this quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for...

MOTIVATED SELLER! READY TO SELL! $380,000

7 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

Great for the professional. New and maintenance free. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, Close to Reputable Schools, Major Shopping Centres and Medical...

Executive home with Shed &amp; Pool!

5 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 3 5 $669,000

Expansive 453m2 of comfortable living in Lammermoor with spectacular Sea Views. Built for family living and entertaining you will be impressed with what is on...

It&#39;s Got it All

8 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 3 $419,000

Situated in the quiet and always popular Neish Court, is where you will find this amazing family home with all the features every family desires. Conveniently...

Beautiful Home, More Than Meets The Eye

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $299,500

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Historical home goes to auction for lifestyle change

TO AUCTION: Bernadette Gorman and Stephen Nicholls in the dining room of their old Queenslander on Penlingto Street which will go to auction on December 6.

ROCKHAMPTON couple take Range home to auction.

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Like something out of The Block at Vic Tavern

Montanna Hey taps into her inner The Block

"We all thought it would be fun to have a go at the sledge hammer,”

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!