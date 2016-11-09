Jobs to apply for in CQ right now

1) Casual Library Assistant

Livingstone Shire Council are looking for a library assistant to provide quality customer outcomes through assistance with the circulation of library items, basic resource location, the use of machines, technology and related tasks.

. Child Blue Card required

. DynamicWork Environment

2) MC Operators

Due to expansion, De Gunst Transport is seeking Professional MC Operators for permanent positions based at our Gracemere Depot for immediate start.

The positions requirements are:

. ASIO clearance less than 2 years old

. A current Dangerous Goods License

. A minimum 5 years MC Operational experience

. Black Coal & Current Medical ( is an advantage, but not necessary)

. Responsible Driving History

We offer - Your own truck, Good working conditions,

Please email your resume to degunstcq@degunst.com.au or contact 0429 991 550.

3) Massage Therapists

Qualified massage therapists are required for a new store at the new Parkhurst Town Centre.

Full time positions are available.

To apply, please phone Helen on 0410 092 258 or email bobbyslade0@gmail.com.

4) Refrigeration / Air Conditioning Technician

Bill White's Electrics is a well established, professional company providing excellence in all fields of Electrical, Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning applications.

Become a part of a family owned business that has worked in the Central Highlands for more than 30 years.

Skills and attributes required:

. Australian Refrigeration trade qualifications

. Driver's license

. Experience in commercial Electrical,

Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning applications

. Highly Motivated

. Willingness to relocate to a rural town

. Dual trade - Electrician & HVAC Technician will be

looked upon favourably

Benefits of working for us:

. Established business

. Job Security

. Stability

. Long Term Employment

. Immediate start available

To apply to these postions please forward resume with cover letter to frontdesk@bwer.com.au or for more information please call the office on (07) 4982 1919.

5) Intermediate/Senior Accountant

Harker Accounting are searching for a dynamic and experienced accountant to join our friendly team.

Job sharing will be considered.

The role involves but is not limited to

- Managing your own client portfolio

- Liaising directly with clients in regards to

tax and business advisory matters

- Preparation of financial statements, ITR

and BAS

- Liaising with the ATO and other regulatory

bodies

You must be an Australia qualified or near qualified CA or CPA with at least 3-5 years experience in tax and business advisory.

You will have a strong customer focus and can deliver a quality service.

You will have excellent communication skills, to enable you to quickly build a strong rapport with our clients.

Email admin@harkeraccounting.com.au.

6) Accountant

Rockhampton Grammar School are searching for a full time accountant.

Must have Tertiary Qualification in Accounting, CPA qualified preferred, Payroll and HR experience required.

Managing a small team, this is a dynamic role, and the successful applicant will have strong financial management and interpersonal skills.

Must have, or be eligible for, Working with Children Check (Blue Card) and be able to provide a satisfactory Police Certificate (criminal history check).

Enquiries about the position should be directed to Mrs Karryn Johnson on 07 4936 0602.

Download the RGS Employment brochure, watch the School video, read the position descriptions and apply at www.rgs.qld.edu.au/employment.

7) Teachers

Emmaus College are searching for mathetmatics, science, english, religion, SOSE, Japanese and Information Technology teachers to join their team in 2017.

Applications complete with a cover letter and three contactable referees can be forwards to employment@emmaus.qld.edu.au.

8) Physical Education Teacher

Rockhampton Grammar School are looking to employ a PE teacher.

Applicants who have Co-curricular coaching experience and qualifications are highly desirable.

We value teachers whose demonstrated involvement in sport and/or cultural activities inspires their students to reach new heights and perform tothe best of their abilities every day.

Download the RGS Employment brochure, watch the School video, read the position descriptions and apply at www.rgs.qld.edu.au/employment.

9) General Manager Queensland Steel Products (QSP)

An exciting opportunity exists for a proactive self-starter Manager for QSP's Rockhampton facility.

QSP was established in Rockhampton over 30 years ago and since has become one of the longest serving businesses in the Central Queensland Region.

We specialise in Fabrication and General Engineering and service the engineering and mining industry.

This role main purpose is to manage, develop and steer the overall business.

To encourage and lead continuous improvement in business operations, particularly in the areas of sales, marketing, safety, client services, efficiency and profitability.

Previous experience within the Fabrication and General Engineering industry including both involvement in costing work, preparing, submitting and negotiating tenders is essential.

A total remuneration package reflecting the importance of the position will be negotiated with the successful candidate.

This will comprise of a base salary, superannuation and a motor vehicle. If interested please send your CV to mphillips@kanji.com.au.

10) Maintenance Officer

Rockhampton Grammar school are looking for a full time maintenance officer to join their team.

Must have a Trade Qualification and experience in the maintenance of buildings and fixtures and some construction experience.

Light Rigid or higher driver's licence essential.

Must have, or be eligible for, Working with Children Check (Blue Card) and be able to provide a satisfactory Police Certificate (criminal history check).

A copy of the Position Description may be obtained from the School's Main Administration office on Archer Street (8am-4pm).

Contact Karryn Johnson for details on 07 4936 0602 or learn more about the School, read the position description and apply by Monday 14 November at www.rgs.qld.edu.au/employment.

11) Tenancy Management Officer

Are you looking to join a great team in an organisation focussed on making a difference to the lives of people in Central Queensland?

This exciting role will provide quality tenancy management for a range of housing options within the AnglicareCQ's housing portfolio, to provide positive outcomes for tenants as they are supported to transition to self sustained tenancies.

If you are a self motivated and enthusiastic team player, we'd like to hear from you.

Application information including position description is available on our website at www.anglicarecq.org.au or contact Sharon on (07) 4837 5300, spabis@anglicarecq.org.au.

12) Clinical Nurse

Mount Morgan Medical is currently seeking an experienced and qualified Clinical Nurse to join their team on a part time basis.

Candidate must be, reliable hard worker with the following key qualifications:

. A registered nurse (Division1), general certificate

Responsibilities:

. Assess the health care needs of patients and formulate, implement and evaluate a plan of care, in partnership with the patient.

. Support and participate in evidence-based programs to evaluate and improve the quality of nursing care and patient outcomes.

. Develop and maintain collaborative relationships with all disciplines.

Candidates who possess above qualifications and experience are encouraged to apply.

Please send resumes with supporting documents to: admin@mtmorganmedical.com.au.

13) Materials Officer

Are you a driven individual with experience in a purchasing and warehouse environment?

Rockhampton Regional Council's Procurement and Logistics Unit are looking for a Materials Officer to join their highly motivated team.

Your experience and knowledge will ensure the smooth running of daily logistics and inventory management operations within the Materials Centre.

Acting as Council's 'Super Purchaser' you will liaise across all levels within Council and provide advice on procurement processes and policies whilst providing exceptional customer service to clients.

Your communication skills and knowledge of procedures, statutory requirements and standards in relation to purchasing, inventory and warehouse operations will ensure your success in the role.

14) JMK Apprentice Intake - multiple positions

JM Kelly is a privately owned group of companies based in Rockhampton which includes a number of business units working within building, manufacturing and supply operations across Queensland.

An opportunity exists for you if you are a highly motivated Year 12 school leaver wishing to acquire a trade qualification in one of the following areas:

.Plumbing

.Glazing

.Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning

.Off site joinery

.Boiler making

.Carpentry

Applicants will have:

.A Queensland Certificate of Education

.A focus on workplace safety

.Proven interpersonal and communication skills

.Ability to work at different job site locations

Applications should be emailed and include:

.A letter of application

.Resume including personal details,

work experience and educational results

.Details of 2 contactable referees

.Copies of school reports for the last 2 years and

TAFE results

Each application should be for 1 trade only i.e. If you are interested in plumbing and glazing, send two emails and write the trade in the subject area.

Ensure that all attachments are in one email as JM Kelly will not accept multiple emails for one application.

Only emailed applications will be accepted.

Apprenticeships commence in January 2017.

Only applications that are emailed and meet the above requirements will be considered and responded to.

Applications should be emailed to simonwatkins@jmk.com.au. Applications close Thursday November 17, 2016.