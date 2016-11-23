Jobs to apply for in CQ right now

37°
Melanie Plane
| 23rd Nov 2016 8:55 AM
1) Store Person

Acres Rural Supplies Baralaba is looking for a store person/sales person. This is a full time position and we are looking for an enthusiastic,self-motivated person to join our team.

The successful applicant must have excellent customer service skills and work well in a team environment.

A forklift licence and hr licence is an advantage but not essential. Please forward your resume to admin@acresrural.com.au or post to The Manager, Acres Rural Supplies, PO Box 88 Baralaba QLD 4702.

2) Executive Assistant to CEO

The Australian Brahman Breeders' Association is seeking an Executive Assistant.

This role involves supporting the CEO and other staff through providing high level administration and secretarial support, diary management, travel and accommodation bookings, assisting with organising functions and events, organising meetings including board meeting and committee meetings and follow up actions delegated by the CEO.

Skills and experience required include a high level of initiative and capacity to be proactive, the ability to manage deadlines and prioritise work, strong attention to detail and accuracy, excellent interpersonal skills including strong written and verbal communication, advanced Microsoft Office skills including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and the ability to adapt to internal software programs and ideally experience as an executive assistant and relevant administrative/business studies.

Please forward your CV and covering letter to Chief Executive Officer, Australian Brahman Breeders' Association, PO Box 796 Rockhampton, QLD, 4700 or email abba@brahman.com.au.

3) Project Manager (NDIS)

Anglicare CQ are seeing a project manager for a full time contract position for 24 months, with the possibility of extension in the same or a related role.

This position has been established to lead organisational readiness and transition to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) at AnglicareCQ and will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

Salary negotiable to commensurate with skills and experience.

Application information including full position description can be found on our website www.anglicarecq.org,au.

4) ServiceTechnician/Motor Mechanic

Clermont Motors currently has a position available for an Experienced Service Technician/Motor Mechanic to join our team.

Our company repairs and maintains equipment from small engines to heavy machinery.

The successful applicant should hold:

. Trade certificate with minimum 2 years preferred but not essential

. Current C class drivers licence

. Current HR/MR Licence preferred but not essential

. Good communication and people skills

Please forward cover letter and resume including employment references to: Clermont Motors, PO box 421, Clermont QLD 4721 or Email: david@clermontmotors.com.au

5) Counsellor

An exciting opportunity currently exists within the Emmaus College Counselling team.

We are seeking to appoint a counsellor for a part-time continuing position, three days per week, commencing in 2017.

Applications must submit a resume, three contactable referees and details of counselling qualifications and experience to employment@emmaus.qld.edu.au or PO Box 5799, Red Hill Rockhampton, QLD, 4701.

6) Temporary/Casual Teacher Aide Positions

Expressions of interest are being sought for temporary and casual Teacher Aide positions at Emu Park State School in 2017.

Please send a cover letter with your resume to admin@emuparkss.eq.edu.au.

Applications close 1st December 2016 with interviews to follow.

7) MC Driver

We are seeking a person to join our team operating late model Kenworths and tautliners based in Rockhampton.

Must have extensive experience loading and unloading general freight as well as hold a current forklift ticket with relevant experience, be competent sorting paper work and completing consignment notes.

Email resumes to: jts01@bigpond.com or call: 0429 640 734.

8) Rugby League Coaches

Coaches are required for the North Charges 2017 season.

Applications are now open for coaching staff for A grade and Under-20s.

Please forward applications to: North Chargers RLFC PO BOX 9810 | Frenchville 4701.

9) Housekeeper

We require a housekeeper for approx 4 hours per day to help with a busy household with 2 young children.

Involves cleaning, shopping, laundry and help with kids. Mostly afternoon hours. Suit mature person.

The Range 4700,

Phone Angie on 0405360420 or email angienorris1977@gmail.com with brief resume.

10) Civil Engineer

Bellequip Pty Ltd has an opportunity for a Civil Engineer, preferably with experience involving roadworks, drainage structures, subdivisions, pipelines and or experience to support a wide range of civil construction projects to join our team immediately.

Send resumes to Gracemere 4702, Bellequip Pty Ltd or email brenton.bell92@live.com.

11) Deliveries

Small phone book deliverers are required for immediate starts in the Rockhampton region. Own vehicle is required.

Call 0418 994 956 or 0419 009 517.

12) Diesel Fitter

Mitchell's Heavy Repairs is seeking the services of a qualified diesel fitter to assist in servicing their customer base in the Bowen Basin.

Involves shift work (including weekends), be required to travel and work at mine sites to perform service and maintenance on heavy earthmoving equipment.

Applicant must be prepared to work flexible hours. Preferable to hold a current Coal Board Medical, Standard 11 and any black coal competencies. Must have MR licence and Excavator experience.

Offering a generous remuneration package, including a motor vehicle.

Forward Applications to:

The Manager, Mitchell's Heavy Repairs

PO Box 684, EMERALD QLD 4720 | Email: service@mhr3.com.au

13) Animal carer

Do you have a passion for animals and animal welfare?

If so,Yeppoon Boarding Kennels & Cattery are looking for an additional part-time team member.

The successful applicant will be a bright, trustworthy people-person with a great work ethic and a passion for animal care.

Must be available for immediate start. Applications in writing or by e-mail to include a resume and a covering letter by 25 November 2016

Address applications to: Sharon Booth, 546 Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon, 4703 or: yeppoonkennels@gmail.com telephone applications will not be considered.

14) Cabinet Maker & Handyperson

Permanent Position in Rockhampton.

Phone 0413 627950 between 10:00am & 3:00pm.

