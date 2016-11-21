30°
News

Joy and laughter a delight through Oztag

Matty Holdsworth | 21st Nov 2016 1:15 PM
Disadvantaged children playing Oztag in Rockhampton.
Disadvantaged children playing Oztag in Rockhampton.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DISABLED care workers often talk about the sense of fulfilment they get out of helping a patient.

It is the same for Rockhampton's Megan Howard.

Through her love and passion for Oztag, Megan decided to find a way for disadvantaged children to play the sport.

Her idea came into fruition last week with about 18 signing on for her five week program called Full of Life program.

"We start with the beginner level skills and each week do something different,” Megan said.

"This week we did tagging, next week twist and spin moves, to play the ball, kicking, all the components will be covered. Each session goes for 90 minutes.

"And of course we actually play the game at the end. They got it really quickly and they definitely enjoyed it.

"You could see it on their faces how much fun they were having, it made it so rewarding for me.”

Megan's first session saw 18 attend ranging from under-10s to even adults. She said it didn't take long for them to bond.

She wished to thank Simon from Lifestream for his support getting the idea off and running and that this is just the start.

"Because there is no real rep tournament of this kind, so for me locally, my goal is to have a team join our competition,” she said.

"It would be great if they had a regular time slot to play each week and I want to try and have it happen next year. It's just so important we give these kids a go and don't discriminate them.”

To find out more about Megan's program, contact her on 0488077070.

Or go to the Saleyards Park on John St at 4pm on Wednesday afternoons.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Schoolies: The mosh pit just smelt like fish

Schoolies: The mosh pit just smelt like fish

WHEN Lily Creek and her friends decided to go to Schoolies on the Gold Coast after graduating high school, they weren't sure what to expect.

Schoolies refuse to move 'squatters camp'

FRUSTRATED: Max Timbury and Brendan Riley were told to leave Max's grandfather's block of land by council where they set up a mini campsite for their week of schoolies.

A group of schoolies have been asked to leave their campsite

10 charged over drug trafficking, guns in CQ

The charges relate to the alleged supplying of cannabis and methylamphetamine to the Rockhampton area over a period of 12 months.

10 charged from Longreach to Rockhampton

'Aladdin's Cave' lead investigators recognised with award

THIEVES' HAUL: Detective Senior Constable Neal Whitmee with some of the items found on a Struck Oil property.

Awards for sorting through over $1 million of stolen goods

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

How a young woman's boyfriend pressured her into becoming an ice addict

Meth

Police caught her with an "extraordinary amount of drugs”

48 ACROSS THE REGION

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Catherine Carson, Elise Safstrom and Hope Storrie at the CBD Christmas Fair which is on tonight.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

72 ACROSS THE REGION

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Ashton Kutcher spent a year living in Airbnbs after his marriage to Demi Moore broke up.

Steven Tyler to receive Humanitarian Award

Aerosmith singer will be honoured for raising awareness of abuse

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. Supplied by Warner Bros.

The next film in the Harry Potter franchise hit cinemas last week

Susan Boyle wants a baby

Susan Boyle has revealed that she wants a baby

Adele adds second Brisbane show to meet demand

Singer Adele

FIND out where and when you can get tickets.

Pacific Rim 2 to film in Queensland

Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi in a scene from the movie Pacific Rim.

SCI-FI sequel to employ nearly 300 Queensland-based crew members.

Brad Pitt quit family meeting

Brad Pitt reportedly "stormed out" of a meeting with his children

Low Maintenance, Family Home Allenstown

268 Murray Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 $169,900

This Allenstown home has a low maintenance exterior, aluminium windows, brick base and sits on a 666m lot. The yard is fenced, downstairs provides lockable car...

Country living at affordable price!

221 Auton & Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Always dreamt about owning your own piece of paradise? Wait no longer. This 2.47 acre (1 Ha) block of land is surrounded by breathtaking views, cool breeze and...

Newly refurbished at $239,000

3 Maria Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 2 $239,000

This property is not to be missed! Presented in immaculate condition, this newly high quality refurbished home is ready to move into. Offering 3 bedrooms with...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

For your own peace and easy maintenance consider this modern 4 bedroom low set brick home. Situated on a 630m2 block overlooking green pastures with no neighbours...

Beauty on the Range!

150 Archer Street, The Range 4700

House 2 2 2 $347,000

This renovated Queensland Gable home is one of a kind. Beyond the private fence and up the front stairs, will feel right at home with two spacious bedrooms plus...

Family Home in Perfect Location

7 Fields Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

This high set home is a must see if you are on the look out for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Featuring three bedrooms, brand new separate bathroom and...

TIDY HOME ON 850M2 = POTENTIAL

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $200,000

GREAT investment or First home with new carpet, open plan living and dining, low maintenance just ready for YOU to move in. - 850m2 block with two side accesses...

Why pay RENT? Perfect STARTER!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $215,900

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

CANT BEAT THIS! PERFECT FIRST HOME

15 Bank Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $309,000

Flood free riverside location, making it the perfect hideaway. Be the new owner of this brand NEW home that has been designed to include all the convenience of a...

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

FIRST LOOK: Artist impressions released for CBD apartments

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget . Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Seven storey inner-city apartments plans progressing

Five Rocky CBD sites ready for development

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

The Rocky sites with lots of potential

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!