Joy and laughter a delight through Oztag

DISABLED care workers often talk about the sense of fulfilment they get out of helping a patient.

It is the same for Rockhampton's Megan Howard.

Through her love and passion for Oztag, Megan decided to find a way for disadvantaged children to play the sport.

Her idea came into fruition last week with about 18 signing on for her five week program called Full of Life program.

"We start with the beginner level skills and each week do something different,” Megan said.

"This week we did tagging, next week twist and spin moves, to play the ball, kicking, all the components will be covered. Each session goes for 90 minutes.

"And of course we actually play the game at the end. They got it really quickly and they definitely enjoyed it.

"You could see it on their faces how much fun they were having, it made it so rewarding for me.”

Megan's first session saw 18 attend ranging from under-10s to even adults. She said it didn't take long for them to bond.

She wished to thank Simon from Lifestream for his support getting the idea off and running and that this is just the start.

"Because there is no real rep tournament of this kind, so for me locally, my goal is to have a team join our competition,” she said.

"It would be great if they had a regular time slot to play each week and I want to try and have it happen next year. It's just so important we give these kids a go and don't discriminate them.”

To find out more about Megan's program, contact her on 0488077070.

Or go to the Saleyards Park on John St at 4pm on Wednesday afternoons.