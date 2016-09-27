30°
News

LISTEN: Croc expert John Lever shares his close encounters

Amber Hooker
| 27th Sep 2016 7:05 PM Updated: 7:14 PM
Koorana crocodile farm owner John Lever feeds Buka, a one tonne crocodile.
Koorana crocodile farm owner John Lever feeds Buka, a one tonne crocodile. Rachael Conaghan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JOHN Lever awoke in hospital, unable to move his legs and with two prolapsed discs in his back.

He had been attacked by a large crocodile the previous day, and feared his life would never be the same.

Yet 40 years on the Koorana Crocodile Farm owner's back might be weaker, but his love for the prehistoric reptile is unwavering.

 

 

John's recollection of the seven years he spent leading the national crocodile project in New Guinea came in the days after a 4.5-metre crocodile bit his industry colleague and friend, Rob Bredl.

The "Barefoot Bushman" was delivering a feeding demonstration at his wildlife park in Bloomsbury last Thursday when the fully-grown crocodile bit his hand and attempted to drag him to nearby water.

The latest update on the Bredls Wild Farm Facebook confirmed he was in Brisbane Hospital and "all is looking positive" after his release from the intensive care unit.

John, who spoke to the family immediately following the attack, said crocodiles are "predictably unpredictable" and the slightest change in conditions was enough to allow disaster to strike.

Things are "looking positive" for Rob Bredl&#39;s recovery following a crocodile attack last Thursday.Photo Contributed/Facebook
Things are "looking positive" for Rob Bredl's recovery following a crocodile attack last Thursday.Photo Contributed/Facebook Contributed

"I was in New Guinea from 1972 to 1979 and I was in charge of the national crocodile project, which included research on crocodiles," he recalled of his own experience.

"I was measuring a three-metre long crocodile, its jaws were tied, I was measuring a few measurements on the head with a pair of callipers, the crocodile lashed out with his head, smashed me on the knee because I was crouched down beside it.

"The impact was incredible and prolapsed two discs in my back, within half an hour my left leg had gone numb and my right leg was tingling.

"I was hospitalised the next day and put on traction and I was there for three months - anything below my waist I had no feeling whatsoever, I thought I was wheelchair bound for the rest of my life."

John eventually flew back to Australia, where the neurologist told him he was "two months too late" for surgery.

While John concedes both his and Rob's close calls could be enough to deter someone from the job, he was "hooked on crocodiles".

"I still work with the animal because I like them, I think they are a fabulous animal," he said.

"I look at the rodeo clowns and think they are absolutely fabulous, even wonderful those guys, but they just know what they are doing around that particular animal and they don't get into much trouble.

"Whereas people look at crocodile handlers and they think, 'golly, I couldn't do that'.

"But when you worked around the animal a long time and you are sensitive to their behaviour, you make judgements that involve risks I guess with the animal itself - and then accidents can happen."

The Koorana Crocodile Farm owner said every job and activity had an inherent danger, and he doesn't believe his puts him at any greater risk than stepping into a stadium, or behind the wheel of a car.

"There is an inherent danger in every job in the world and when you look at it very closely through the insurer's eyes they will tell you there are very few claims due to crocodiles, very few," he said.

"If you compare it against motor accidents, and farm machinery accidents, if you compare against horse or cattle accidents, it is minute.

"Sporting accidents is another one - we all get ourselves involved in sport, but we tend to not think about the potential dangers because we enjoy sport.

"Well the people who are hooked on crocodiles enjoy working with the animals and the risk is not that great if you understand their behaviour, but occasionally things go wrong."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crocodile, crocodile attack, john lever, koorana crocodile farm, rob bredl

LISTEN: Croc expert John Lever shares his close encounters

LISTEN: Croc expert John Lever shares his close encounters

John Lever awoke in hospital, unable to move his legs and with two prolapsed discs in his back; he had been attacked by a large crocodile.

UPDATE: Two teens charged for Park Av attempted break-in

CCTV footage shows several people attempting to break in to the Park Avenue Snack Bar about 12.20am Monday.

WATCH: CCTV footage captures teens smashing Snack Bar door

Indecent treatment trial starts

Rockhampton Courthouse

A man has pleaded not-guilty to indecent treatment of his step-child

What were the screams coming from CQU today?

Mass casualty exercise at CQUniversity.

QPS personnel attended the site

Local Partners

Australia Day grants on offer for community events

The grants are open to community and not-for-profit charity groups.

Senior fun at Bauhinia House

SENIOR FUN: North Rockhampton Senior Citzens Club recently held a lunch with the theme of come dressed up as your favourite song.

Come and join the senior fun at Bauhinia House, North Rockhampton.

Rocky venue to exclusively screen global movie festival

WORLD PREMIER: The Walter Reid Cultural Centre is one of eight Australian venues to host the World's First Global Film Festival.

Local movie lovers to judge the World's First Global Film Fest

Latest deals and offers

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Rocky venue to exclusively screen global movie festival

WORLD PREMIER: The Walter Reid Cultural Centre is one of eight Australian venues to host the World's First Global Film Festival.

Local movie lovers to judge the World's First Global Film Fest

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Kate Campbell.

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Perfect Investment Property

4 McKelligett Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Giving you a fantastic property in the heart of Wandal central to everything. Very spacious upstairs, 3 bedrooms, all with built-in robes, separate office plus an...

Frenchville Villas- Privacy and Security Assured

Lot 6,175 Frenchvile Road, Frenchville Villas, Frenchville...

Unit 3 2 2 $359,000

Frenchville has always been the most sought after location in Rockhampton, with its beautiful flowing creeks, walking track, cool mountain breezes and plenty of...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

298 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $425,000

Looking for a large family home in a quiet cul-de-sac? Then this one is for you! This beautiful double storey brick home is in an elevated position surrounded by...

Beautiful Gable Family Home -Priced to Sell -$220,000!!!!

58 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 3 $220,000

Inspect this very affordable and very well presented home TODAY - just perfect to live in, or brilliant investment opportunity . What a perfect central location ...

Large Family Home in Central North Rockhampton Location!

184 Earl Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Perfect family home in quiet street in popular Central Northside location ready for its new owners to enjoy! This spacious home is ideal for growing families who...

Priced to SELL!

27/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

If you are looking to down size or Invest, then look no further for this beachside unit. With very low body corporate fees and just a walk to Cooee Bay or...

Classic Old World Charm

7 Turner Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 2 $429,000

This beautiful classic home is situated in a very quiet street in Wandal oozing character and waiting for your inspection. * Fresh, clean and crisp * Hoop pine...

BEACHFRONT Beauty!

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 2 $485,000

Embrace the coastal lifestyle. Wake up to the sound of the waves and enjoy the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets from your balcony or stroll over to the beach and...

GREAT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE!!

37 Taramoore Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $285,000

If you are looking for an investment opportunity with extra incentive than you are in luck! This property is currently under National Rental Affordability Scheme...

WHAT A BEAUTY!! Price + Location + Space = Value for money!!

16 Turner Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 3 1 $429,000

If you have always had a love for those Classic Colonial Queenslanders but never found one which is in great condition with everything done so all you need to do...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Projects hoped to revive Rockhampton real estate

There have been just over 800 house sales in Rockhampton this year

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

14% of renovators doing own electrical work?

Landscaping (46%), demolition (43%) and interior design (77%) are also often tackled head on by plucky homeowners.

And 12% said they did their own plumbing work