LISTEN: Croc expert John Lever shares his close encounters

JOHN Lever awoke in hospital, unable to move his legs and with two prolapsed discs in his back.

He had been attacked by a large crocodile the previous day, and feared his life would never be the same.

Yet 40 years on the Koorana Crocodile Farm owner's back might be weaker, but his love for the prehistoric reptile is unwavering.

John's recollection of the seven years he spent leading the national crocodile project in New Guinea came in the days after a 4.5-metre crocodile bit his industry colleague and friend, Rob Bredl.

The "Barefoot Bushman" was delivering a feeding demonstration at his wildlife park in Bloomsbury last Thursday when the fully-grown crocodile bit his hand and attempted to drag him to nearby water.

The latest update on the Bredls Wild Farm Facebook confirmed he was in Brisbane Hospital and "all is looking positive" after his release from the intensive care unit.

John, who spoke to the family immediately following the attack, said crocodiles are "predictably unpredictable" and the slightest change in conditions was enough to allow disaster to strike.

Things are "looking positive" for Rob Bredl's recovery following a crocodile attack last Thursday.Photo Contributed/Facebook Contributed

"I was in New Guinea from 1972 to 1979 and I was in charge of the national crocodile project, which included research on crocodiles," he recalled of his own experience.

"I was measuring a three-metre long crocodile, its jaws were tied, I was measuring a few measurements on the head with a pair of callipers, the crocodile lashed out with his head, smashed me on the knee because I was crouched down beside it.

"The impact was incredible and prolapsed two discs in my back, within half an hour my left leg had gone numb and my right leg was tingling.

"I was hospitalised the next day and put on traction and I was there for three months - anything below my waist I had no feeling whatsoever, I thought I was wheelchair bound for the rest of my life."

John eventually flew back to Australia, where the neurologist told him he was "two months too late" for surgery.

While John concedes both his and Rob's close calls could be enough to deter someone from the job, he was "hooked on crocodiles".

"I still work with the animal because I like them, I think they are a fabulous animal," he said.

"I look at the rodeo clowns and think they are absolutely fabulous, even wonderful those guys, but they just know what they are doing around that particular animal and they don't get into much trouble.

"Whereas people look at crocodile handlers and they think, 'golly, I couldn't do that'.

"But when you worked around the animal a long time and you are sensitive to their behaviour, you make judgements that involve risks I guess with the animal itself - and then accidents can happen."

The Koorana Crocodile Farm owner said every job and activity had an inherent danger, and he doesn't believe his puts him at any greater risk than stepping into a stadium, or behind the wheel of a car.

"There is an inherent danger in every job in the world and when you look at it very closely through the insurer's eyes they will tell you there are very few claims due to crocodiles, very few," he said.

"If you compare it against motor accidents, and farm machinery accidents, if you compare against horse or cattle accidents, it is minute.

"Sporting accidents is another one - we all get ourselves involved in sport, but we tend to not think about the potential dangers because we enjoy sport.

"Well the people who are hooked on crocodiles enjoy working with the animals and the risk is not that great if you understand their behaviour, but occasionally things go wrong."