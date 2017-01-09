Juvenile thieves running rampant in CQ town

The owner of the Blackwater craft shop arrived at work in November to find the front window of her store smashed in.

A SURGE in crime in a rural Queensland town described as 'astronomical' has prompted police to ramp up patrols and urge members of the community to ensure their vehicles and homes are locked.

Coalfields Community Group chairperson Zoe Fuller said during November and December, an increase in home and vehicle break-ins in the Blackwater area had prompted widespread concern amongst the community.

"The first half of December was really bad,” Ms Fuller said the of amount of break-ins.

"It was to the point where up to five or six homes or vehicles were being broken into every night.

"During the school holidays we tend to have a bit of a lift in crime but this time it was astronomical.”

According to Queensland Police Crime Statistics, 103 unlawful entry and theft offences were reported to police in the last three months. In December alone, 41 of these offences were recorded.

Ms Fuller said thankfully, there had been a bit of a decrease in incident in the last few weeks.

"It seems to have quietened down a bit at the moment,” she said.

"I think it's because people have started to take notice of what the police are saying and are locking up their vehicles and homes; that was one of the main problems.

"People have also started to actually call police instead of just posting about it on social media when something is going on.”

In a statement issued this morning regarding the crime increase in the region, Blackwater Police Sergeant Rob Smith shared Ms Fuller's frustrations.

Sgt Smith said social media was still a problem, with police concerned by some comments in local social media groups.

Some issues police are observing through these forums including people posting remarks which are negative and demeaning towards others which are unacceptable and can potentially amount to an offence against the Telecommunication Act.

Other issues include people posting information that reveals their home addresses, which in addition to posts about holidays can reveal to offenders that homes are vacant and vulnerable, people posting about a crime in progress however not alerting police and people posting locations of police patrols and essentially alerting offenders which areas not to target.

Detectives from the Blackwater Criminal Investigation Branch have been continuing their investigations in relation to recent break and enter offences, resulting in fresh charges being handed down to juvenile offenders.

A 15-year-old male juvenile was charged with twocounts of enter premise with intent to commit indictable offence in relation to the entry of vehicles and a 14-year-old male juvenile was charged with five counts of enter premise with intent to commit indictable offence in relation to the entry of vehicles.

Sgt Smith said uniform police would maintain foot patrols of residential streets and mining camps to identify suspect persons and prevent offences by ensuring vehicles are left locked and secure.

"Police are pleased to see a reduction in unlocked vehicles. By locking your vehicle and house, you dramatically reduce the chances of being a victim of an opportunistic property offence,” Sgt Smith said.

"It is important to double check that your vehicle is locked, as sometimes your vehicle can become unlocked through a number of reasons including, children playing with the remote, the remote depressing whilst in your pocket or bag, and so on.

"On many occasions members of the public believed their vehicles were locked, however it was only when police tested the vehicle during foot patrols and found the vehicle unlocked that they became aware of the vulnerability.”

Blackwater Police are requesting the continued support from the community in reporting suspicious behaviour to police immediately and also discouraging opportunistic offending by securing your property.