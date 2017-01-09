32°
News

Juvenile thieves running rampant in CQ town

Melanie Plane
| 9th Jan 2017 2:51 PM
The owner of the Blackwater craft shop arrived at work in November to find the front window of her store smashed in.
The owner of the Blackwater craft shop arrived at work in November to find the front window of her store smashed in. Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SURGE in crime in a rural Queensland town described as 'astronomical' has prompted police to ramp up patrols and urge members of the community to ensure their vehicles and homes are locked.

Coalfields Community Group chairperson Zoe Fuller said during November and December, an increase in home and vehicle break-ins in the Blackwater area had prompted widespread concern amongst the community.

"The first half of December was really bad,” Ms Fuller said the of amount of break-ins.

"It was to the point where up to five or six homes or vehicles were being broken into every night.

"During the school holidays we tend to have a bit of a lift in crime but this time it was astronomical.”

According to Queensland Police Crime Statistics, 103 unlawful entry and theft offences were reported to police in the last three months. In December alone, 41 of these offences were recorded.

Blackwater Miners' Club board of directors member and Blackwater Progress Association chairwoman Zoe Hodkin remains hopeful for the future of her hometown.
Blackwater Miners' Club board of directors member and Blackwater Progress Association chairwoman Zoe Hodkin remains hopeful for the future of her hometown. Meghan Kidd EME140414golf76

Ms Fuller said thankfully, there had been a bit of a decrease in incident in the last few weeks.

"It seems to have quietened down a bit at the moment,” she said.

"I think it's because people have started to take notice of what the police are saying and are locking up their vehicles and homes; that was one of the main problems.

"People have also started to actually call police instead of just posting about it on social media when something is going on.”

In a statement issued this morning regarding the crime increase in the region, Blackwater Police Sergeant Rob Smith shared Ms Fuller's frustrations.

Sgt Smith said social media was still a problem, with police concerned by some comments in local social media groups.

Some issues police are observing through these forums including people posting remarks which are negative and demeaning towards others which are unacceptable and can potentially amount to an offence against the Telecommunication Act.

Other issues include people posting information that reveals their home addresses, which in addition to posts about holidays can reveal to offenders that homes are vacant and vulnerable, people posting about a crime in progress however not alerting police and people posting locations of police patrols and essentially alerting offenders which areas not to target.

Detectives from the Blackwater Criminal Investigation Branch have been continuing their investigations in relation to recent break and enter offences, resulting in fresh charges being handed down to juvenile offenders.

A 15-year-old male juvenile was charged with twocounts of enter premise with intent to commit indictable offence in relation to the entry of vehicles and a 14-year-old male juvenile was charged with five counts of enter premise with intent to commit indictable offence in relation to the entry of vehicles.

Sgt Smith said uniform police would maintain foot patrols of residential streets and mining camps to identify suspect persons and prevent offences by ensuring vehicles are left locked and secure.

"Police are pleased to see a reduction in unlocked vehicles. By locking your vehicle and house, you dramatically reduce the chances of being a victim of an opportunistic property offence,” Sgt Smith said.

"It is important to double check that your vehicle is locked, as sometimes your vehicle can become unlocked through a number of reasons including, children playing with the remote, the remote depressing whilst in your pocket or bag, and so on.

"On many occasions members of the public believed their vehicles were locked, however it was only when police tested the vehicle during foot patrols and found the vehicle unlocked that they became aware of the vulnerability.”

Blackwater Police are requesting the continued support from the community in reporting suspicious behaviour to police immediately and also discouraging opportunistic offending by securing your property.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
7 projects that could change CQ in 2017

7 projects that could change CQ in 2017

Major projects in the pipeline across the region this year

Outraged CQ motorist warns of dramatic fuel price hike

Caltex fuel price.

After paying nearly $1.50/L he doesn't want others to be caught out

Standing room only at Marlborough public meeting

Marlborough public meeting about the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Expansion

People from as far as Charters Towers and Townsville at Marlborough

Canavan: Coal is what we do to 'make a buck'

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan

That's the real world, that's real life

Local Partners

Standing room only at Marlborough public meeting

4pm: IT'S standing room only at the Marlborough public meeting were two landholders and Senator Matt Canavan have already addressed the 400-plus crowd.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

DANNII Minogue admits it is a "great sadness" for herself and sister Kylie that her famous older sibling has never had children.

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for La La Land at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Lindsay Lohan wipes social media accounts

Lohan wants to start 2017 with a clean slate

Meryl Streep takes aim at Donald Trump in Globes speech

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

SCREEN legend makes impassioned plea against bullying.

Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes glitch

This image released by NBC shows host Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

THIS year's awards ceremony got off to a rocky start.

Amber Rose won't date bisexual men

"I'm just not comfortable with it."

Stars hit Golden Globes red carpet

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

All the hottest frocks and shocks from the Golden Globes red carpet.

Escape to Byfield!

106 Yaxleys Road, Byfield 4703

1 1 3 Aucton

Auction Location: On-Site. 25 acres located in Byfield surrounded by rainforest and bushland with a one-bedroom lodge in need of renovations, and a...

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 $475,000

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $499,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living for Just One Lucky Family

23 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $525,000

You will absolutely love this Amazing Resort Lifestyle Home beautifully positioned on an elevated 1046m2 within walking distance to the Uni and Heights College. ...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

Will Sell This Weekend

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property represents! •...

OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE HIDEAWAY!

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Magnificent Family Home!

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 4 $580,000

You must view this property to see why it is such great value, positioned on a large (869m2) corner block with approximately 310m2 under roof. • Four spacious...

Colonial Charm

24 Hardacre Street, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 2 Auction on Site...

Situated in a family friendly suburb of Wandal this Colonial home is awaiting your inspection. Boasting a good sized front deck and open plan living, this home...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

EXCLUSIVE: Why are investors flocking to Mt Morgan?

No Caption

Interstate investors snap up Mount Morgan property

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

2017 will be 'the year' for Cap Coast real estate

Shae O'Reilly

'We wouldn't go making a call this ballsy on a whim'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!