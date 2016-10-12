Kangaroo, cars and motorbike crash on Capricorn Hwy

Drivers should be wary when they see a kangaroo near the road. Most times there are more around.

UPDATE 8PM: A MOTORBIKE rider was taken to hospital this evening after a crash involving two cars and a kangaroo.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said one vehicle was travelling east along the Capricorn Hwy towards Blackwater when a kangaroo jumped out in front of it about 4.50pm.

"It's hit the kangaroo, and the kangaroo has moved sideways into traffic in the opposite direction," the spokeswoman said.

"Then another vehicle has hit the kangaroo and braked, and another vehicle (the motorbike) behind that vehicle has had to brake suddenly and its collided with the car."

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with scratches and cuts to his legs.

No other injuries were reported.

