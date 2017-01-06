WEATHER: Warnings issued as surface trough impacts CQ

The Rockhampton AFL grounds after a weekend of heavy rain in 2016

PATCHY rain is set to continue across the region today before clearing somewhat over the weekend.

The continued rain is due to a weakening upper low which lies offshore of the central coast of Queensland, and a slow-moving surface trough extending towards the central coast.

These systems are expected to combine and lead to moderate to heavy rainfall about the CQ coast over the next couple of days.

High-pressure centres over the Tasman Sea will extend a firm ridge over south-eastern Queensland during the next few days, with the ridge gradually extending north along the coast late in the week.

A series of upper troughs will shift east over the south of the state and very moist and unstable conditions will persist over northern Queensland into early next week, with some heavy falls and storms likely.

In Rockhampton, there's a 70% chance of rain with a top of 29 degrees expected.

Yeppoon can expect to reach 27 degrees, with the chance of a thunderstorm.

WIND WARNING: A strong marine wind warning is also in place for the Capricorn Coast.

FLOOD WARNING: Meanwhile, a minor flood warning remains current for two rivers in the Fitzroy catchment.

The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday said heavy rainfall had been recorded over the upper tributaries of the Connors and Isaac Rivers.

"River levels are now falling in the upper reaches of the Connors and Isaac Rivers," the Bureau said.

"Moderate flood levels are easing in Funnel Creek.

"The Isaac River at Yatton is currently at 1.50 metres and steady.

"River levels are expected to exceed the minor flood level late Friday with further rises possible into the weekend."