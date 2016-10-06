Keep a watch on your neighbourhood this awareness week

Neighbourhood Watch has been helping reduce crime rates in neighbourhoods across Australia for decades and this week, the first national awareness week is being held.

NEIGHBOURHOOD Watch has been helping reduce crime rates in neighbourhoods across Australia for decades and this week, the first national awareness week is being held.

As part of the Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) Australasia's first national awareness week, which runs until Sunday, the local NHW will be hosting events..

In North Rockhampton, Area 1 (Parkana) will be hosting a community day on Saturday at Zervos Park in Stenlake Avenue and Duffy Street from noon.

Local NHW residents are invited to come along and enjoy a free sausage sizzle along with meeting their neighbours, police officers and committee members.

On Sunday, local crime prevention police will set up a NHW display at City Centre Plaza. Residents can talk to police about how to become a NHW local crime fighter or how to sign up to the NHW blog.

For more information visit the Rockhampton and Gracemere NHW blog.