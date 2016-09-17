28°
Keep the kids entertained these school holidays

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 17th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
FAMILY TIME: Snuggle up on the couch with your kids and read a book together.
FAMILY TIME: Snuggle up on the couch with your kids and read a book together. gpointstudio

WITH school holidays kicking off today we've complied a list of activities available in the region over the next couple of weeks.

Here is what is on:

Comic Club

Celebrate all the best things about the comic books you love. Read, share and discuss your favourite graphic novels and characters. Why not dress up as your favourite hero or villain? Register for the free digital graphic novels with Comics Plus (parental help required). Ages 6 and up.

Yeppoon Library - Monday September 19 from 10am-11am

Emu Park Library- Tuesday September 20 from 10am-11am

Byfield Library- Friday September 23 from 10am-11am

LEGO Movie Maker App

Direct your own stop motion action movie using LEGO film sets and ipads. Ages 10 and up.

Yeppoon Library - Wednesday September 21 from 10am-11am

Emu Park Library - Thursday September 22 from 10am-11am

Byfield Library - Friday September 30 from 10am-11am

Beginner Superhero Sketchers

Hints and tips on the art of drawing graphic novel characters. Ages 10 and up

Community Centre Garage - Friday September 23 from 10am -11am

Superhero Costume Craft

Make your own heroic accessories so you look fabulous as you fight crime. Ages 6 and above.

Yeppoon Library - Monday September 26 from 10am-11am

Emu Park Hall - Wednesday September 28 from 12pm-1pm

Byfield Library - Tuesday September 27 from 3pm-4pm

Heritage Village Fun

Treat the kids to some great outdoor activities including feeding the animals and rides on the stagecoach, vintage cars , ponies and the double decker bus! Parental supervision, hats and closed-in shoes required.

9am to 12pm Tuesday to Thursday from September 20 - 22

9am to 12pm Tuesday to Thursday from September 27 - 29

$9.50 per child 18months and over plus one adult free per family, Adults cost $9.50

Connecting kids to nature 　

Take adventure walks, explore mini-beasts and insects, make a bird feeder, design leaf prints or make bush music at the Botanic Gardens.

Tuesday 20, Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 September from 10am until 12pm

Tuesday 27, Wednesday 28 & Thursday 29 September from 10am until 12pm

Meet at the Banyan Picnic Area. Ages 4 to 10 years are free

Bookings essential on 4936 8083 or email mark.rehbein@rrc.qld.gov.au

North Rockhampton Library

Ozobots for kids 5-7 years-old at the library from 10am-11am on Spetember 20

Ozobots for kids 8-10 years-old at the library from 2pm-3pm on September 20

Rockhampton Regional Library

'Thriller' dance workshop from 4pm-5pm on September 20

Scary Story time

Classic Scary Stories for primary school students at the Rockhampton Regional Library from 10am until 11am on September 24.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
