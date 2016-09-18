28°
Keeping the kids entertained these holidays

Zhanae Conway-Dodd | 18th Sep 2016 4:00 PM
Inspiring Author Jeremy Scott
Inspiring Author Jeremy Scott Contributed

WITH school holidays kicking off today we've complied a list of activities available in the region over the next couple of weeks.

Here is what is on:

Comic Club

Celebrate all the best things about the comic books you love. Read, share and discuss your favourite graphic novels and characters. Why not dress up as your favourite hero or villain? Register for the free digital graphic novels with Comics Plus (parental help required). Ages 6 and up.

Yeppoon Library - Monday, September 19 from 10am-11am

Emu Park Library - Tuesday, September 20 from 10am-11am

Byfield Library - Friday, September 23 from 10am-11am

LEGO Movie Maker App

Direct your own stop motion action movie using LEGO film sets and iPads. Ages 10 and up.

Yeppoon Library - Wednesday, September 21 from 10am-11am

Emu Park Library - Thursday, September 22 from 10am-11am

Byfield Library - Friday, September 30 from 10am-11am

Beginner Superhero Sketchers

Hints and tips on the art of drawing graphic novel characters. Ages 10 and up

Community Centre Garage - Friday, September 23 from 10am-11am

Superhero Costume Craft

Make your own heroic accessories so you look fabulous as you fight crime. Ages 6 and above.

Yeppoon Library - Monday, September 26 from 10am-11am

Emu Park Hall - Wednesday, September 28 from 12pm-1pm

Byfield Library - Tuesday, September 27 from 3pm-4pm

Heritage Village Fun

Treat the kids to some great outdoor activities including feeding the animals and rides on the stagecoach, vintage cars, ponies and the double decker bus! Parental supervision, hats and closed in shoes required.

9am to 12pm Tuesday to Thursday from September 20 - 22

9am to 12pm Tuesday to Thursday from September 27 - 29

$9.50 per child 18 months and over plus one adult free per family, adults cost $9.50

Connecting kids to nature

Take adventure walks, explore mini-beasts and insects, make a bird feeder, design leaf prints or make bush music at the Botanic Gardens.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, September 20-22 from 10am until 12pm

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 27-29 September from 10am until 12pm

Meet at the Banyan Picnic Area. Ages 4 to 10 years are free

Bookings essential on 49368083 or email mark.rehbein@rrc.qld.

gov.au

Robotics on the North Side

Ozobots for kids 5-7 years-old at the library from 10am-11am on Spetember 20

Ozobots for kids 8-10 years-old at the library from 2pm-3pm on September 20

Rockhampton Regional Library

"Thriller” dance workshop from 4pm-5pm on September 20

Scary Story time

Classic Scary Stories for primary school students at the Rockhampton Regional Library from 10am until 11am on September 24.

Cultural teashop

The Rockhampton Regional Library will be hosting an Indian cultural teashop on September 29 where people of all ages can learn how to put on a sari and try out some Bollywood dancing from 10am until 11.30am.

Take a walk on the wild side

Check out what's new at the Rockhampton Zoo and catch up with your favourite animals. The zoo is open daily from 8am - 4.30pm with free entry.

Feeding and show times are as follows;

Otters at 2.30pm, Rainforest Aviary at 2.45pm, chimpanzee's at 3pm, lorikeet feeding at 3.15pm and the koala talk at 3.20pm.

Horror Colouring

The Mount Morgan Library will host horror colouring-in for all ages from 10am - 11am on September 28.

Apocalypse Survival

The Rockhampton Regional Library will host a zombie survival apocalypse session from 1pm-4pm on October 1.

Spooky reads

Dads read scary stories with Greg Champman at the Rockhampton Regional Library from 10am-11am on October 1.

Eisteddfod time

The Gladstone eisteddfod is on over these school holidays from September 17-23 at the Gladstone entertainment convention centre.

Take a trip down the rabbit hole

Lewis Carroll's timeless classic "Alice in Wonderland” comes to life on stage in the most hilarious madcap fun for Gladstone's September School holidays at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Monday, September 26 at 11am.

Tickets for the show will set you back $34.90 per person.

Mad Hatters tea party

After watching Alice in Wonderland on stage, indulge in a Mad Hatters Tea Party where there will be food and games fit for any Alice fan. The tea party will take place on September 26 from 12.30pm - 2pm with tickets costing $15 per person.

Inspiring adventurer and author

Gladstone region residents can listen to a presentation and meet face-to-face with inspirational adventurer and author Jeremy Scott on Wednesday, September 28. Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said as part of an Australian and New Zealand tour, Mr Scott would speak at the Gladstone City Library from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Those wishing to attend Jeremy Scott's Gladstone presentation are asked to RSVP on 49766400 or email library@

gladstonerc.qld.gov.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  activities, holiday, school

