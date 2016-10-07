Kenny brings the horse power to new CBD business

Kenny the Clydesdale will be offering horse-drawn carriage rides through Rockhampton CBD from tonight, October 7.

IS KENNY the Clydesdale set to become one of the more recognisable faces in Rockhampton's transforming CBD?

Kenny is the horse power behind a new business that, having this week received the appropriate Council permits, will be up and running from today.

The Morning Bulletin will jump aboard for Kenny's maiden trip through the CBD, and bring you video footage tonight.

Rockhampton's Steve May says his new horse and carriage venture, Capricorn Carriages, will offer customers a different experience.

And while he plans to take people on a trip - albeit at a gentler pace - down memory lane, it's very much the future his sights are set on.

Steve said the Riverbank Revitalisation and larger CBD framework projects would help transform the area, bringing more people to the CBD and ultimately opening opportunities for a wide range of new businesses, such as his.

"The work happening along the riverbank and in the CBD is great,” Steve said yesterday as he and driver, Cherie Dooley, took Kenny and the Victorian-styled carriage, fitted with modern features, for a test run with work colleagues at the JM Kelly complex in North Rockhampton.

Kenny will be operating in the CBD tonight and tomorrow.

"You might see us outside The Giddy Goat, down by the Edge or passing under the old bridge,” Steve said.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said Council was focused on creating opportunities in the CBD area and bringing new life to the area.

Mayor Strelow said the works, which include a $36m Riverbank Revitalisation, opened up a multitude of possibilities.