Kenny the Clydesdale is hot to trot

Cherie Dooley at the reigns with Capricorn Carriages ownere Steven May and Kenny the Clydesdale in the Rockhampton CBD for their first horse-drawn carriage ride on Friday night.

YOU can expect to see more of Steven May and his Clydesdale Kenny trotting around town with their new business venture Capricorn Carriages hot out of the gates.

Steve and Kenny made their maiden journey around the Rockhampton CBD last Friday and Saturday night piquing the interest of children and adults alike.

"It was interesting,” Steven said.

"We had one client on Friday so it was pretty slow.

"Friday night was more about getting our faces out there and letting people know we're available.

"Saturday was somewhat different, there was a lot of Facebook response.

"We operated for about three hours on the Saturday night doing laps up and down the mall.

"I think we did 10 trips before Kenny called it quits.”

The pair will be hitting the streets again next weekend with Kenny sporting a fresh new do.

"I believe he's going to get a haircut this week,” Steven said.

"So Kenny's looking forward to his haircut and we'll back out there Friday and Saturday night again.”

Steven said the pair had a great response over the weekend and people were already booking ahead of time to make sure they don't miss out on the Kenny experience.

"Everyone was happy and thoroughly enjoyed it,” Steven said.

"It's test and measure at the moment, but people starting to book for Friday and Saturday night next week to make sure they get a spot.

"There was a big response on Saturday night.”