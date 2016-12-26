Ken's done it again - left his mark on Rockhampton

ICONIC Australian artist Ken Done has gifted one of his works, Coral Head 2003, to the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Rockhampton Art Gallery's curated exhibition, Ken Done: The Reef wrapped up in November after drawing in thousands of Done devotees to view the exhibition and attend a variety of public programs including exclusive opportunities to dine with Ken or attend a range of fantastic Ken-facilitated masterclasses.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said that in typically colourful style, Ken Done had kept another surprise up his sleeve with the generous gifting of his artwork Coral Head 2003 to the Gallery's permanent collection.

"Ken's reef paintings allow us the opportunity to inhabit an underwater wonderland without even having to get our feet wet,” Mayor Strelow said.

"On behalf of the Rockhampton community I would like to thank Ken not only for this magnificent gift but also for the time he so generously and freely gave during his recent visits to Rockhampton.”

Rockhampton Gallery Director Bianca Acimovic said from the public's response, it is evident there is a lot of Ken Done love amongst the Rockhampton community.

"We had a couple who travelled from Mackay just to have breakfast with Ken, and a free class with school children has led to a whole new audience being exposed to and perhaps falling in love with the king of colour,” Ms Acimovic said.

"This is the second work that Ken has given to the collection, and, in our central Queensland location at the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, there is no more apt work than Coral Head 2003 to be included in Rockhampton's nationally significant art collection,” she said

Rockhampton Art Gallery is owned and operated by Rockhampton Regional Council.