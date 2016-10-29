30°
Keppel Kraken throws serious shade at water park goers

29th Oct 2016 1:28 PM
Keppel Kracken shade installation
Keppel Kracken shade installation

THE Keppel Kraken is set to be an even bigger hit this summer with more shade installed at the increasingly popular waterpark.

Deputy Mayor Graham Scott said the extra shade sails and umbrellas came not a moment too soon with large crowds flocking to the Kraken since the warmer weather arrived.

"The Kraken was especially busy over the recent school holidays, so much so we had to extend the opening hours now from 9am to 7pm, and this additional shade will no doubt be a welcome addition for visitors," Cr Scott said.

"The Keppel Kraken is a multi award-winning attraction which has been recognised as one of the best tourist facilities in Queensland and this latest improvement will only enhance visitors' experience.

"It's not just the visitors who will benefit - more people coming to the Kraken means more foot traffic to our local businesses and with the new car park opening in December, the Foreshore will be the place to be this Summer."

Sport and Recreation Councillor Tom Wyatt said additional shade had always been planned for the Kraken and Council set aside funding in this year's budget to ensure those works could be completed in time for summer.

"The installations has included a large 'hyper' shade sail, covering approximately 170 square metres, installed at the southern end; as well as a shade sail positioned over the deck utilising the existing three shade sail posts on the eastern deck as well as a shade umbrella," Cr Wyatt said.

"This will provide shade throughout the day on the play elements as well as the timber decking where families often sit to keep an eye on their children."

Topics:  kracken livingstone council yeppoon

