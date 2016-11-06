Keppel sports clubs could win share of $1M

SPORTING clubs and participants in the Keppel community could win a share of $1 million in funding for sport and recreation planning studies around Queensland.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the Palaszczuk government wanted to better understand the recreation habits of Queenslanders to ensure this is the healthiest and happiest state in Australia.

"The program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Queensland's state sport and recreation organisations, local governments and other peak bodies, to undertake valuable new research,” Ms Lauga said.

"It includes subsidies for youth athletes to travel to competitions, funding to improve infrastructure for sports fields and clubs, funding to get our women and girls more active, funding to help our clubs grow, and disaster recovery programs when nature strikes.

"The Sport and Recreation Planning Program will help us gain a better understanding of sport and recreation infrastructure use.”

Mrs Lauga said as an outcome of the funding, organisations will have quality planning documents which will support their ability to more effectively identify and prioritise the provision of infrastructure in the short, medium and long term.

"As a government, this information will help us allocate resources for investing and maintaining sport and recreation infrastructure as we increasingly recognise

the benefits from participating in recreation and sport.

For more information about the Sport and Recreation Planning Program, visit www.qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/

grants-funding.