Kevin bowled over to have turned 93

Garry Walker | 28th Sep 2016 10:00 AM
BOWLED OVER: Kevin Wealer celebrated his 93rd birtthday this year.
BOWLED OVER: Kevin Wealer celebrated his 93rd birtthday this year.

On the July 23, 1923, Kevin Joseph Weaver was delivered into this world by nurse Clark at home at 29 Hartley Street Rockhampton, which started an amazing journey which continues today.

Many long term residents of Rockhampton would remember Kevin as the butcher who operated his shop in Campbell Street for 33 years from 1953, but there is much more to be known about Kevin who recently turned 93 years old.

Kevin took up the sport of lawn bowls in 1945 when only 21 years old at the now closed Athelstane Bowls Club. In those days the club only had the one green and, being so young, Kevin stood out on the green.

He continued to play bowls there until he got involved with the Tattersalls Bowls Club, a social bowls club which played games at all clubs in the Rockhampton region.

In 1949 a meeting was held to launch Tattersalls Bowls Club as the fourth bowls club in Rockhampton region after Athelstane, Rockhampton, North Rockhampton and Welfare (Mount Morgan) and the Weaver family was present at that original meeting.

The Tattersalls Club eventually became known as Victoria Park Bowls Club and was officially opened on August 3, 1952 by the President of Central Queensland Bowls, Fred Harrup.

Kevin continued to play bowls there until at the age of 43 an accident saw him have his left leg amputated just above the knee.

However, after a five year rehabilitation he recommenced playing bowls, but this time at the Rockhampton Bowls Club.

In fact 50 years later Kevin is still playing the sport of lawn bowls at Rockhampton at least three days a week and is a much admired and loved member of that club.

Despite his age Kevin is still one of the most competitive bowlers in Rockhampton and is never easy to beat.

He is the only surviving member of the old Tattersalls Bowls Club and is a library of information on the early days of butcher shops and lawn bowls in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
