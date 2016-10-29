30°
MP: 'This animal is going to cost society millions'

Chris Calcino
| 29th Oct 2016 4:38 AM

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has suggested capital punishment over the sickening case of a northern New South Wales mother and father who subjected their daughter to rape and torture for 14 years.

The father, who cannot be named to protect his daughter's identity, was sentenced to 48 years in prison with no parole for at least 36 years for subjecting his daughter to vile abuse from the time she was just five years old.

Had District Court Judge Sarah Huggett dispensed individual sentences for each of his 73 crimes the man would have been jailed for more than a thousand years.

In accordance to NSW law, he was given a concurrent sentence.

The mother, found guilty of 17 separate offences which included performing sex acts on her young daughter received a 17-year sentence with no parole for at least 11 years.

"Many of you would have read the horrific descriptions of a local man and woman, who abused their daughter and were sentenced today for their heinous crimes," Mr Hogan posted on Facebook.

"I, like many of you, have found the details of this more than upsetting.

"I have quietly wished this man the worst of times in jail."

Mr Hogan expressed his sorrow for the family's daughters, calling on his electorate to "pray for them, and hope with love and support they can begin to heal".

"This has disturbed me and others on so many levels, I really don't know what to say, except weep for this child and her sisters," he said.

"I know capital punishment is considered inhumane, but seriously, this animal is going to cost society millions of dollars in keeping him in prison for the next 48 years.

"If you feel the need to comment, PLEASE do not name names out of respect for the girls."

The parents both maintained their innocence despite the overwhelming evidence against them.

To read the full story click here, but be warned: the details are very disturbing.
 

Topics:  capital punishment court editors picks kevin hogan opinion rape torture

Post Your Ad Here!