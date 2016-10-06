Key figures unite over the region's meth habit

WHEN Brittany Lauga first spoke with an ice-addicted person, her initial reaction was confusion.

The Keppel MP, who attended last night's Australian Anti Ice Campaign Community Forum in Yeppoon, said she had trouble comprehending just how insidious the drug could be.

Ice, the common name for methamphetamine, is a nervous system stimulant used as a recreational drug.

Users often experience an increased attention span and a "rush”, but the drug has disastrous health complications and can often make people unusually aggressive.

"At first I was really confused about how someone could get themselves so wrapped up by a drug,” Ms Lauga said.

"But as they spoke I understood more about how ice in particular can wrap itself around your whole life and squeeze you out.

"When people tell you their stories you start to understand what they go through.”

Ms Lauga was last night joined by members of the emergency services, Livingstone councillor Nigel Hutton and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

Speaking before the event yesterday, the MP said there were five key areas that needed to be addressed in order to downsize the region's meth problem.

These included family and community support, targeted prevention, treatment investment, focused law enforcement and the collection of data.

"I think hearing (personal) stories helps improve service delivery and government policy,” Ms Lauga said.

"The better the research is, the more informed and effective our funding can be.

"We need to make sure it is based on best practice and we can't do that until we understand the complexity of the issue that these people face.”

The forum event was a joint effort from the Livingstone Shire Council and the Capricorn Coast Ice Support Group.

Ms Lauga said it was this collaboration which was key to helping people break the cycle, and Ms Landry agreed.

"It is going to have to be something that is right across the three levels of government,” Ms Landry said.

Ms Landry last night said she expected the forum's turnout to be quite large, with a strong presence of parents.

"I have been talking to other people around Yeppoon and everyone is really concerned,” she said.

"Parents are quite concerned about their children... you hear different things all the time and I think the things that really upset me is when you find out it is in the primary schools and rife in the secondary schools.”

It will be the second large ice forum Ms Landry has attended within the past two years, after the Federal Government National Ice Taskforce came to Rockhampton in 2015.

At the time Ms Landry identified fly-in, fly-out workers in the mining industry to be the ideal targets for drug pushers.

"These drug lords from overseas are finding this area is very good pickings and they're making very good money out of it,” she said yesterday.

"Ice is not just a problem in the back alleys of Kings Cross.

"Tackling the ice scourge is a top priority for our Federal Coalition Government... our focus is on targeting education, health and law enforcement.”