KICK THE KILOS: Why this trainer loves Strava

STEPPING UP: Michelle Jennings, owner of Pivot Health and Fitness, enjoys using the Strava app to track her fitness progress.

NOT everyone is comfortable setting foot in a gym, and that's where smartphone apps can help.

Personal trainer Michelle Jennings also believes they can be a powerful tool to keep people accountable as they strive to reach their goals, be it weight loss of general improved fitness.

The owner of Pivot Health and Fitness said she personally preferred to use the Strava app, which tracks cycling or running.

Runners can choose to join The Morning Bulletin's Kick the Kilos campaign, going head to head with other regional centres in Queensland and northern New South Wales.

While Michelle said she found the app very helpful, she said they weren't for everyone.

She said it could help people easily track their progress towards their goals.

"It depends on the person,” Michelle said.

"Some people aren't that way inclined.”

"That is personally my favourite app.”