REVEALED: Shocking truth about our growing weight issues

Nutritionist Victoria Maclean says a great start to a nutritional diet is to replace as much processed food with natural ingredients.

NO doubt plenty of Rocky residents have piled on the kilos over Christmas.

A new Cancer Council Queensland report released this week said Queenslanders were on average 15kg overweight, gaining an average one kilo every three to four years.

Naturopathic nutritionist Victoria MacLean talked to The Morning Bulletin yesterday where she provided her top tips on how to fight the bulge.

"It's a common problem worldwide now, obesity, and very much so in Rockhampton as well, it's one of our biggest health issues," Ms MacLean said.

"Diabetes is right up there as well and that goes hand in hand with obesity a lot of the time and cardiovascular disease," she said.

"The way I practise is very much from a naturopathic point of view so we look at people holistically, there's not one or a one size fits all, everybody is different."

Ms MacLean said it was all about working out what the body needs.

"I think one of the most general things you could say to everybody is cut out processed foods, to get back into the kitchen and to cook from scratch and to eat more fruit and veg," she said.

"If people are doing those things, then they will already notice a difference."

VICTORIA'S TOP TIPS FOR A HAPPIER, HEALTHIER LIFE

It's more about taking a balanced approach to health this year rather than radical changes and fad diets.

It's looking at more long term, sustainable change.

Focus on making smaller changes; complete lifestyle overhauls aren't always practical.

Setting goals and time frames for yourself and visualising every day to keep on track is helpful.

Dialling down the drinks is important, especially coming out of the festive season, as most of us have over indulged and gone a bit far.

Again it's about moderation. Some people do dry January and then they'll go on a big binge again.

Moderation and balance is what we're looking for, bringing the alcohol back to three nights a week, two to three standard drinks on those nights.

Make sleep a priority again this year. Again coming through the festive season everyone is flat out and sleep affects every part of our body so it's just getting a bit of a sleep routine again.

Eat more fruit and veg.

Ms MacLean is holding a 10-day real food detox during January. For those who want to get involved visit www.bodynatured.com or call 0427302 360.