Killer clown craze fails to put smile on public's face

REPORTS have been coming in from around the world, and now in Central Queensland, of people dressed as 'killer clowns' terrorising residents.

The craze began in America with reports from South Carolina that people dressed in clown costumes were attempting to lure children into woods.

Clowns have since been sighted in Victoria, Sydney and even Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Gladstone.

This new fad, dubbed the 'clown purge', isn't sitting well with some residents who feel this spooky behaviour has gone too far.

Several members of the public took to the Yeppoon Families Facebook page to vent their frustration about the juvenile jokers.

One woman said "It is concerning, especially some in other areas have been carrying knives etc. Someone is going to end up seriously hurt, and some innocent person who felt threatened will have to live with guilty. It is stupid".

Another woman believes the people playing along are just attention seekers saying, "Everyone is taking this clown rubbish too far they are just idiots trying to get attention...".

Other people have said the children are terrified of the creepy costumes, "my grandchildren are terrified atm [sic]", one woman wrote, "wish they would get out of town".

The Queensland Police have issued a stern warning to anyone thinking of participating in the trend.

"While there have been no reports of physical threats or acts of violence involving 'clowns', police will not tolerate anyone engaging in intimidating or anti-social behaviour," a spokesperson said.

"...they may be committing criminal offences or become victims of crime themselves".