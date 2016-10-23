23°
News

Kim is sold on Rocky's Garage Sale Trail

Trinette Stevens
| 23rd Oct 2016 6:00 AM
THIS WAY: Kim Flenady was one of numerous houses in Rockhampton this week who took part in the Garage Sale Trail
THIS WAY: Kim Flenady was one of numerous houses in Rockhampton this week who took part in the Garage Sale Trail Trinette Stevens

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KIM Flenady is no stranger to garage sales.

But she is absolutely sold on the Garage Sale Trail idea.

The Rockhampton woman was one of several residents in the region to take part in the event, which is powered by over 150 councils nation-wide.

The program, which is in its second year in Rockhampton, aims to promote reuse, waste education and community building.

In 2015 over 350,000 across the country people got involved with almost 3 million pre-loved items for sale from over 13,000 garage sales and stalls.

The average seller made over $300 and created 22 new community connections on the day, but by midday on Saturday Kim hadn't quite reached that benchmark.

"We've had a few people through and had a few sales, but can always do with more,” she said.

"We've had about nine or 10 people through.

"It would be wonderful to have an annual thing like this... we have had garage sales before but we never had many people turn up.

"Then there's this one, where you get free advertisement, that's what you want to do.”

Garage Sale Trail is a not-for-profit community enterprise.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
8000 items up for grabs in garage sales across the region

8000 items up for grabs in garage sales across the region

Don't miss a bargain at these sales across the Central Highlands and Rockhampton today.

A sweet surprise this week

Brunfelsia Sweet Temptation

Fragrance is another bonus

Child bitten by dog in Gracemere

NSW police . 07 October 2016

Officers were called to Brodie Dr around 11am

Police looking for runaway driver after Mt Morgan crash

NSW police highway patrol car. 07 October 2016

The car has been towed

Local Partners

Youths given the power to choose

It can be hard for disengaged youths to choose the right path when they come to a fork in the road, but Project Booyah is sending them in the right direction.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Empowering the region

TAKING FLIGHT: Birdlife Capricornia - Endangered Yellow Chat Habitat Improvement Project is one of many projects who have received recent funding from the FBA.

FBA rewards organisations with environmental funding.

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Garage Sale Trail finds treasure in trash

Richard Morvell from Trendy Trash Rockhampton, Cr Neil Fisher, and Craig Dunglison, Manager of Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling gear up for Garage Sale Trail.

Bargains galore on offer at garage sales this weekend

Miranda Kerr to wed next year

Miranda Kerr to wed next year

MIRANDA Kerr "can't wait" to tie the knot with Evan Spiegel in 2017.

What's on the small screen this week

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

TWO big reality shows wrap up this week while

Brad Pitt won't file legal response to divorce petition

Brad reportedly refused to send off the paperwork

Azealia Banks won't take legal action against Russell Crowe

Rapper Azealia Banks

Rapper drops legal action against Russell Crowe

Brad Pitt meets with his kids amid divorce proceedings

Actor Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has met up with his oldest son Maddox

Pictures of Taylor Swift allegedly being groped are sealed

They could "complicate jury selection".

Bruce Springsteen finds therapy useful

Singer Bruce Springsteen

Singer encourages others to seek help

Quality, Luxury and Style

19 Frenchman's Lane, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

A relaxed atmosphere is what you will feel when you enter this gorgeous split level Frenchville home. With its unique quality finishing and modern styling its...

Lowset Brick with Inground Pool

5 Cypress Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom brick home is the perfect family home in a great location and close to all amenities in Norman Gardens eg CQU, Heights College...

FANTASTIC DUPLEX - 6.8% GROSS RETURN YOUR INVESTMENT- IN FRENCHVILLE!

322 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

4 2 2 $325,000

With duplexes in very high demand and, this is a brilliant investment opportunity in a prime Frenchville location, for just one smart investor. This 2 x 2 bedroom...

Price slashed by $20,000 - Room for Shed AND Pool!

30 Strow Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Perched on Barlows Hill and boasting stunning Ocean Views is this Magnificent High-set Home! Offering highly sought after features that cater for the Coastal...

100 Acres – Iron Bark Retreat

492 Cobraball Road, Cobraball 4703

Rural 3 2 3 Offers Over...

Secluded and really quiet this country style home is privately located on a few acres of cleared high ground amongst beautiful natural timber trees. Fenced into a...

Stunning Renovated Brick Home With Sparkling Inground Pool In Frenchville

20 Cargill Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $379,000 neg

What a brilliant, highly sought after, but rarely available, location in quite cul de sac, in Frenchville, within walking distance to the Frenchville School- 20...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $469,000.00 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Value Acre Block in Tanby Heights! Be Quick!

16 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage ... $185,000

Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage estates on the Capricorn Coast. This unique, fully serviced community is ideally located between...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $290,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $415,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track