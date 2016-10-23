Kim is sold on Rocky's Garage Sale Trail

THIS WAY: Kim Flenady was one of numerous houses in Rockhampton this week who took part in the Garage Sale Trail

KIM Flenady is no stranger to garage sales.

But she is absolutely sold on the Garage Sale Trail idea.

The Rockhampton woman was one of several residents in the region to take part in the event, which is powered by over 150 councils nation-wide.

The program, which is in its second year in Rockhampton, aims to promote reuse, waste education and community building.

In 2015 over 350,000 across the country people got involved with almost 3 million pre-loved items for sale from over 13,000 garage sales and stalls.

The average seller made over $300 and created 22 new community connections on the day, but by midday on Saturday Kim hadn't quite reached that benchmark.

"We've had a few people through and had a few sales, but can always do with more,” she said.

"We've had about nine or 10 people through.

"It would be wonderful to have an annual thing like this... we have had garage sales before but we never had many people turn up.

"Then there's this one, where you get free advertisement, that's what you want to do.”

Garage Sale Trail is a not-for-profit community enterprise.