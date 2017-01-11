Kiwi expects 'horsemen of the apocalypse' if clock chimes on time

ROCKY TIME: Ken Kiwi Collins spoke about the bell on the old post office at East Street.

IT SEEMS as if Rockhampton is quite literally "behind the times".

The town clock in East St is expected to chime on the hour, but has decided to cause mischief of late, making time in Rockhampton interesting.

Throughout the day the clock will chime but it won't be on the hour, it's always past the hour.

Local man Ken "Kiwi" Collins, who moved to Rocky in 2000, first noticed the unusual chiming when he was sitting at his local bar, The Oxford.

He said it had always been "out of wack" as long as he could remember but noticed it was worse after the flood.

"After the major flood we had here it chimed itself stupid, it would ring 6pm and it was 9pm, then it would bong itself at 5pm and 20 minutes later it would bong 6pm."

Despite the clocks flaws Kiwi said it had become a "good talking point" especially for the tourists over the years.

"There was a Japanese couple here (at the Oxford) and the clock chimed it's hour," he said.

"They looked at their watch, they looked at their iPhones and I said don't listen to the clock, it's more of a rule of thumb," he said.

Post Office clock. Allan Reinikka ROK110117apostoff

Kiwi also recalled an English couple who were visiting the region during Christmas who were also intrigued by the clock.

"They asked when the Christmas tree would get lit up , and I said 'about seven' and they looked up at the clock and said it's 7 now."

"I said, you know how the Big Ben is so accurate, well take this as the opposite," Kiwi laughed.

The local clock watcher is so used to the time being "out of sorts" he said if it "bonged the correct time for a week it would almost be the end of the world, the horsemen of the apocalypse type thing".

While the clock may not be much good for accurately telling the time, Kiwi says he hopes council never fixes it.

"If it was to run perfectly and pristine it would, for me, take away the feeling of it and the love," he said.

"Because if it's right then it's just like every other clock.

"I wouldn't say Rocky is behind it's time, we make time interesting here.

"I hope they leave it as it is."

A spokesperson from council said the clock was installed when the city was built.

"The clock runs on mains power and when the mains power is off, the clock stops," they said.

"With its age and mechanism, every so often it requires manual adjustment."