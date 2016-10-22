31°
News

Korean students get taste of Beef Cap

22nd Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow
Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow Allan Reinikka ROK09061616abudge

ROCKHAMPTON council want to show off the regions' comprehensive educational industries to the rest of the world, in particular Korea.

For the last five years, the Korean Ministry of Education has been funding the Global Internship Program to send year 12 students of specialised vocational high schools overseas for vocational training and work experience.

Students have previously been sent to Sydney or Brisbane, but now council is vying for a spot on next year's program as a leader in agricultural training.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said Council's Economic Development team has invited a delegation of elite Korean government officials from Chungcheongnamedo Office of Education, Korean Ministry of Education to visit Rockhampton next week.

"We're excited by this new opportunity to welcome a Korean delegation to our Region that will no doubt impress them with our world class educational facilities,” Cr Strelow said

"Their focus is to develop new programs for the agriculture sector in particular, and this is where we have a competitive advantage over the capital cities.”

The student exchange commences in September every year for 12 weeks with financial support of approximately $15,000 provided from the Korean Government to each student for language and vocational gap training.

The Chungcheongnamdo Office manages 1269 schools and 320,000 students in the region.

Council's Senior Trade and Investment Executive, Young Beamish, said this is the first attempt by the Korean Government to consider agriculture programs and a region other than Australia's metropolitan city areas as part of their student vocational training initiative.

"Up until now, commercial cookery, childcare, hairdressing and automotive industries, for example, have been recognised as the most common training fields," Ms Beamish said.

"This is just the beginning of international engagement at Council, and a realisation of Economic Development.

"International education has been Queensland's third largest export industry while Korea has been the third largest source country to the state and Australia.”

During their visit to Rockhampton, the delegation will also meet with CQUniversity, tour Belmont Station and the Rockhampton Airport after expressing keen interest in aviation training.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
