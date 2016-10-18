Labor MP 'hates' Anglo American

MIRANI Labor MP Jim Pearce told a union protest he "hates" German Creek mine owner Anglo American.

Mr Pearce was speaking to a group of protesting German Creek workers outside Anglo American's Brisbane city offices.

The CFMEU workers had moved their protest line from the mine at Middlemount to the Charlotte St high rise.

Mr Pearce started chanting in front of the workers: "I hate Anglo".

He told ARM Newsdesk he stood with the workers.

"These are my constituents," he said.

He said the workers were expecting Anglo to make a number of redundancies at German Creek and then replace them with labour hire workers with lower pay and worse conditions.

CFMEU district vice president Glenn Power said Anglo was putting profits before workers.

"We want our voices to be heard because Anglo are just caught up in corporate global greed and they don't seem to be listening to what the workers are saying," he said.

"We've been bargaining for two and a half years for an enterprise agreement.

"We've got concerns about whether Anglo have been bargaining in good faith."

In a statement Anglo American said the CFMEU is pushing for "unrealistic and reckless" changes to workplace conditions in the face of an uncertain future for coal.

"Despite protests outside our head office in the Brisbane CBD we will continue to negotiate in good faith - but at no stage will we bow to a set of conditions that are both economically unfeasible and so restrictive that they limit the operation's ability to be competitive," the statement said.

"No business can commit to enterprise agreement constraints that limit the company's ability to compete in a global industry, especially with the current cost pressures, and it is disappointing that the CFMEU places the viability of the mine at greater risk by trying to force unrealistic claims in the workplace."

The statement said Anglo remained concerned about behaviour on the German Creek protest line following a woman being hurt when she attempted to cross the line to work.

"We again call on the CFMEU to take all steps to prevent any further unsafe or intimidating behaviour on their picket line or in the broader Middlemount community."

- ARM NEWSDESK