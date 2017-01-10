34°
News

Labour hire business says licensing scheme needs close look

10th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
CTC general manager Darryl Lapworth.
CTC general manager Darryl Lapworth. Allan Reinikka ROK050117actc1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CENTRAL Queensland business has hit back at claims that labour hire workers were being mistreated in the region.

CTC Labour Hire general manager Darryl Lapworth said labour hire workers were the foundation of its business.

"It is absolutely shocking to hear that some of our Queensland labour hire workers have gone through mistreatment and exploitation in the workplace,” Mr Lapworth said.

"We focus on giving back to the community which is reflected in the way we treat our labour hire employees.”

His response comes after Keppel MP Brittany Lauga last week said the industry was "fast becoming a national disgrace” as she spoke about a State Government inquiry into the industry.

The inquiry is being held after a Parliamentary Committee report last year revealed evidence of exploitation and mistreatment of labour hire workers.

It will examine issues such as underpayment of workers, cases of sexual harassment of workers, workers housed in sub-standard accommodation, unauthorised deductions from pay and more.

It will also include discussion on whether a labour hire licensing scheme should be implemented.

Mr Lapworth said CTC already performed regular safety checks, as well as offering counselling, mentoring, training and admin support.

"We encourage the Queensland Government to take a closer look at the labour hire industry before introducing a licensing scheme,” he said.

"CTC has a long list of labour hire contacts and connections within the industry which shows that we follow an ethical recruitment model and look after our employees.”

He said CTC offered regular weekly payments, monthly superannuation entitlements, casual loading including sick leave and public holidays, pay as per award, Enterprise Bargaining Agreement or above for correct wages

"CTC believes that there are a number of things that would assist with cleaning up the industry rather than something that is costly, time consuming and labour intensive and would be happy to be part of the discussions.”

"With all the community events CTC takes on, we use local resources and labour hire ensuring that the Rockhampton economy is sustained."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business ctc labour hire labour hire rockhampton state government

BATTLE FOR SHOALWATER: Cops charge man as tempers rise

BATTLE FOR SHOALWATER: Cops charge man as tempers rise

7.40pm: TENSIONS became hotter as the outdoor temperature dropped at a public meeting in Marlborough this .

Labour hire business says licensing scheme needs close look

CTC general manager Darryl Lapworth.

CTC Labour Hire says there are other ways to clean up the industry

Travelling tom cat reunited with owner

Maryborough's Noela Tye is reunited with her cat Tigger after his travel adventures.

Train-travelling tom cat finds his way back to owner

Are you browned off by the colour of Rocky's town water?

Water quality woes as Rockhampton taps run brown.

Noticed something odd in our waters? You're not imagining it

Local Partners

BATTLE FOR SHOALWATER: Cops charge man as tempers rise

7.40pm: TENSIONS became hotter as the outdoor temperature dropped at a public meeting in Marlborough this .

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

IT SEEMS we've got our first hot trend of the year - cleavage.

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy overdosed when Sharon was battling cancer

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for La La Land at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Lindsay Lohan wipes social media accounts

Lohan wants to start 2017 with a clean slate

Meryl Streep takes aim at Donald Trump in Globes speech

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

SCREEN legend makes impassioned plea against bullying.

Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes glitch

This image released by NBC shows host Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

THIS year's awards ceremony got off to a rocky start.

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $339,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Amazing and Affordable Unit Living At Its Very Finest!

2/17 Meyenberg Court, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $249,000

You will absolutely love this brilliant 3 Bedroom Unit , perfectly positioned in beautiful Meyenberg Court, Norman Gardens - amazing "Resort Style" Living . Cool...

Escape to Byfield!

106 Yaxleys Road, Byfield 4703

1 1 3 Aucton

Auction Location: On-Site. 25 acres located in Byfield surrounded by rainforest and bushland with a one-bedroom lodge in need of renovations, and a...

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 $475,000

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $499,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living for Just One Lucky Family

23 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $525,000

You will absolutely love this Amazing Resort Lifestyle Home beautifully positioned on an elevated 1046m2 within walking distance to the Uni and Heights College. ...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

Will Sell This Weekend

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property represents! •...

OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE HIDEAWAY!

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $409,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes -4 bedrooms, office...

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

EXCLUSIVE: Why are investors flocking to Mt Morgan?

No Caption

Interstate investors snap up Mount Morgan property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!