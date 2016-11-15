32°
Ladies just love their luxurious lunch at the Edge

Rebecca Smith | 15th Nov 2016 4:00 PM

THE Edge Restaurant & Bar held their first Ladies Lunch on Friday, October 28.　

There was champagne on arrival and tapas served all day.　

It was a fun day for ladies to get together, socialise and mingle.　

It was also a celebration of ladies in business with local female owned businesses donating prizes for the day.　

There was a fashion parade by She's All That with models from Elite Avenue.　

The prizes were drawn all day and the major prize was 2 x Return Economy Tickets on JETGO from Rockhampton to Gold Coast.　

The wonderful Brad Villiers was the MC for the day and did a fantastic job.

Keith Andrews entertained all the ladies with his music.

