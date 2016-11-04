Landmark coast property sells to religious group

THE Haven had not been on the market since 1946 and today it now has a new owner.

The Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton has entered a contract to purchase The Haven at Emu Park, answering the prayers of its long time owners, the Sisters of Saint Joseph, with settlement expected to take place in December.

With stunning direct views to the beach, this 4.24ha property was originally purchased as somewhat of a holiday home for the Sisters and has since been functioning as a conference, functions and retreat facility.

Arial view of The Haven's location. Matty Holdsworth

The Rockhampton Diocese's offer to buy The Haven, for an undisclosed price, stemmed from the importance to continue the special significance of the Catholic community in Central Queensland and to keep that relationship alive.

The Diocese has had a long and cherished association with The Haven and with the Sisters of Saint Joseph, having held numerous school camps, conferences and retreats at the site over many decades. Many members of the Catholic community have also been fortunate enough to spend family holidays there.

Speaking on behalf of the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Congregational Leader Sister Monica Cavanagh said it was a treat to call it home.

"The Sisters of St Joseph give thanks for the 70 years we have enjoyed at The Haven,” she said.

"We are delighted to be entrusting it to the Rockhampton Diocese and pray that The Haven will continue to be a source of blessing for many.”

Dining area. Matty Holdsworth

Bishop Michael McCarthy extended his sincere thanks to the Sisters for their diligent care of the site and its patrons.

"This agreement sees the continuation of a wonderful legacy for the Catholic community,” he said.