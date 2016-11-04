30°
News

Landmark coast property sells to religious group

Matty Holdsworth
| 4th Nov 2016 11:38 AM
The Haven, Emu Park.
The Haven, Emu Park. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Haven had not been on the market since 1946 and today it now has a new owner.

The Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton has entered a contract to purchase The Haven at Emu Park, answering the prayers of its long time owners, the Sisters of Saint Joseph, with settlement expected to take place in December.

With stunning direct views to the beach, this 4.24ha property was originally purchased as somewhat of a holiday home for the Sisters and has since been functioning as a conference, functions and retreat facility.

Arial view of The Haven's location.
Arial view of The Haven's location. Matty Holdsworth

The Rockhampton Diocese's offer to buy The Haven, for an undisclosed price, stemmed from the importance to continue the special significance of the Catholic community in Central Queensland and to keep that relationship alive.

The Diocese has had a long and cherished association with The Haven and with the Sisters of Saint Joseph, having held numerous school camps, conferences and retreats at the site over many decades. Many members of the Catholic community have also been fortunate enough to spend family holidays there.

Speaking on behalf of the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Congregational Leader Sister Monica Cavanagh said it was a treat to call it home.

"The Sisters of St Joseph give thanks for the 70 years we have enjoyed at The Haven,” she said.

"We are delighted to be entrusting it to the Rockhampton Diocese and pray that The Haven will continue to be a source of blessing for many.”

Dining area.
Dining area. Matty Holdsworth

Bishop Michael McCarthy extended his sincere thanks to the Sisters for their diligent care of the site and its patrons.

"This agreement sees the continuation of a wonderful legacy for the Catholic community,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  catholic diocese of toowoomba emu park property real estate the haven

Just In

Council responds to Saigon Saigon claims

Council responds to Saigon Saigon claims

Council says the business owners recieved compensation for the move and have since requested another payout.

Heavy rain overnight in CQ with falls of up to 130mm recorded

Annette Slade from Lennox Station near Longreach posted these photos on Facebook in the past 24 hours.

CQ resident saying it was a 'beautiful start to the season'.

Defence force in discussion with property owners

A Japanese Ground Self Defence Force soldier and an Australian Army soldier confirm their objective is secured in the Urban Operations Training Facility at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo/Diamond Sprint 16.

Is the military making moves on Central Queensland?

VOTE: Who is your favourite florist in the Rocky region?

Alison Sealy nominated Absolutely beautiful flowers.... \"hubby bought me these for our anniversary\"

Readers nominate their favourite florists for online poll

Local Partners

Thousands party in Bell Park's Oktoberfest

THOUSANDS flocked to Bell Park last weekend for the 32nd annual Emu Park Lions Club Oktoberfest.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

DRONE: Residents frustrated with Statue Bay work delays

FRUSTRATED: Barry Schutze says the Statue Bay repairs are taking too long. INSET:

"It's been one of the most complex jobs we've had,” Cr Ludwig said.

Footy player shows fine art skills in new exhibition

St Brendan's College student Jack Callow and Brother Steve Grundy with the portrait Jack painted of Steve.

Jack wanted to pay tribute to Grundy

Brand new Opera show for the Caves

IT'S BACK: Opera lovers unite at the Capricorn Caves for a stunning show.

New faces and old coming to the Caves

CQ Wedding Expo to help brides plan perfect days

CQ Wedding Expo organiser Louise Wilson. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Hundreds are expected to hit the showgrounds this weekend

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

Gisele Bündchen gave her kids' lollies away

GISELE Bündchen wouldn't let her children Benjamin and Vivian keep the sweets they collected while trick or treating on Halloween

Michael Jackson's son won't follow in dad's footsteps

Michael Jackson's son Prince.

Michael Jackson's son can't sing or dance

Robbie Williams: My daughter thinks I'm the only musician

Robbie Williams' daughter thinks he's the "only" singer in the world

Footy player shows fine art skills in new exhibition

St Brendan's College student Jack Callow and Brother Steve Grundy with the portrait Jack painted of Steve.

Jack wanted to pay tribute to Grundy

Nicole Kidman: My movie Lion is a love letter to my children

Kidman's new movie "a love letter" to her children

Jarryd Hayne takes up the Call of Duty

Jarryd Hayne joins eSports athletes in trying out the ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Academy’ training program.

eSports now worth almost $500m with global audience of 148 million

You little ripper! Russell Coight's back on our TV screens

Channel 10 is renewing the iconic TV series Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures.

IN great news for comedy fans, an Aussie treasure is coming back.

CONTRACT CRASHED! GET IN FAST! $115,000 negotiable! MAKE AN OFFER!

187 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $115,000

Inspect immediately! The contract has crashed due to finance . The building and pest inspection is available for viewing. Inspect immediately! Don't miss out on...

Low Set and Low Maintenance

9 Rowe Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 1 $289,000

Look at the price of this low set home in Norman Gardens! With fantastic street appeal, and a solid brick construction. Features include: 3 spacious bedrooms with...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $559,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

Estate Sale-Must Be Sold

111 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 Auction on site...

Situated in a quiet street in popular Frenchville on a fully fenced corner allotment is this solid family home. This is the perfect position for a renovator, with...

Space, Position And Price

242 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Situated in popular Frenchville just a short walk to school, shops and parks, this is the perfect family home. Features include big spacious rooms, a beautifully...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $320,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $320,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Beach House Fully Renovated, Urgent Sale Required

20 Ganter Street, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 2 NOW $365,000

This one will take some beating for its position, presentation and price. Situated only metres from the sand on the northern tip of Lammermoor beach you're...

Stunning Gable With Sensational Deck In Frenchville!

427 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Everything your family is looking for in a Fabulous Gable Family Home in Frenchville - amazing old world charm and character combined perfectly with ultra modern...

Frenchville Beauty

200 Houlihan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $299,000

Are you looking for a home in a well sought after location? Then this one would be perfect for you! Situated close to Primary Schools, Eichelberger Park, Shopping...

Lowset Brick with Inground Pool

5 Cypress Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom brick home is the perfect family home in a great location and close to all amenities in Norman Gardens eg CQU, Heights College...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!