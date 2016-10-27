35°
Landry accuses Rocky councillors of white-anting Rookwood project

9th Nov 2016 12:43 PM
LNP candidate Michelle Landry.
MICHELLE Landry has given Rockhampton Regional councillors one week to declare their support for the Rookwood Weir or risk losing $132 million in funding for the project.

The Member for Capricornia launched a withering attack on the councillors in Federal Parliament today, saying she had heard some civic leaders had been "white-anting” the project behind closed doors.

She said you either 'want it or you don't' as she called on mayors and individual councillors to 'clearly and unambiguously' state their position on the weir.

Ms Landry did however acknowledge "strong support” for Rookwood from Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and LS councillors.

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig.
But she said she was "fed up” with a lack of support for the project from Rockhampton civic leaders and state Labor MPs, including temporary Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne.

READ: Barnaby Joyce: What more do you need to build Rookwood?

She warned councils not to be complacent about the Rookwood Weir project as the money could be lost to other states.

"The Federal Government has put $132 million on the table for Rookwood Weir. Now we are hearing whispers of white-anting of the project behind closed doors,” she said.

"If that is the case then these people risk losing the project forever along with its 2,100 new jobs and the opportunity to double agricultural production to $2 billion a year.

Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow.
"For nearly 15 years the need for Rookwood Weir was all some councils would talk about. I have been dismayed by the relative silence from some local governments since the Commonwealth announced it would back the Rockhampton, Livingstone and Gladstone communities to the hilt, by paying half the construction costs.

"It's now time for all councillors in CQ to clearly state their current position: there is no middle ground here - either you want Rookwood Weir 100% or you don't. But be clear, there is no other major water project within an hour of Rockhampton that will be funded by the Commonwealth.”

Matt Burnett, Mayor of the Gladstone region.
"You (councillors) are either with the Australian Government on this important project for your region or you are not. And if you aren't supportive, then you should be prepared for the funding to go to another state and explain to your communities why they will miss out on jobs and growth.

"Over the last three years I have worked my guts out to secure $132 million for Rookwood from the Australian Government. Before I came into office, it wasn't even on a single green or white paper to be considered for water funding in Canberra.

"Now it has both the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister's full support. But while state Labor dance a political game over our region's future and want to spend the Commonwealth money elsewhere, there is a deafening silence from some key local councils in Central Queensland about the future of Rookwood.”

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Rockhampton to talk about infrastructure spending including the proposed Rookwood Weir. Pictured in the background is Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.
READ: Transcript of PM and Deputy PM's visit to Rockhampton late last month

Ms Landry said she needed to know by the end of this week if civic leaders across Central Queensland were in favour of the project proceeding.

"Based on historic modelling and today's population trends, the State Department of Environment and Water has already identified that Rockhampton, Livingstone and Gladstone are in danger of running out of water for three years out of every 100 years. A problem Rookwood would resolve.

READ: Queensland Government will lend $15 million for projects meant to be 100% federally funded

"Further to this, Infrastructure Australia has already identified this region as one of four regions across Australia with the potential for significant growth if water infrastructure was put in place here,” Ms Landry said.

"These, along with the potential for jobs and $1billion a year in extra agricultural production, are compelling reasons to publicly back support for what the Commonwealth Government is trying to achieve with Rookwood,” Ms Landry said.

A decision on constructing the weir is not expected until the second half of next year when the State Government completes a business case on its viability.

REVEALED: Why Rookwood Weir business case can't be rushed

Ms Landry has previously expressed her frustration on this business case time frame saying there had been enough studies completed on the project for it to be approved.

The Morning Bulletin has requested a response from councillors and Mr Byrne.

More to follow.

Topics:  bill ludwig capricornia gladstone regional council livingstone shire council margaret strelow michelle landry rockhampton regional council rookwood weir

LNP candidate Michelle Landry.

