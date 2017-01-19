Landry 'irrelevant in her own backyard': Bill Byrne

MEMBER for Rockhampton Bill Byrne has launched a scathing attack on Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry following the ongoing battle over Shoalwater Bay.

Mr Byrne said Ms Landry's admission that she knew "next to nothing" about her government's plans to expand the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area when it was first announced raised critical questions about her competency and relevance.

Mr Byrne said he suspected Ms Landry had deliberately hidden the truth about compulsory acquisitions to gain electoral advantage.

"The Member for Capricornia stood up in Rockhampton during the Federal Election campaign and talked enthusiastically about the benefits the expansion would bring to our region. By her own admission it is now clear she had no idea what she was talking about," Mr Byrne said.

"I don't want to bury my dad over this" Read more here.

"She now says she knew nothing at that time about the plans for compulsory acquisition of grazing properties. She has confessed that her Party kept her in the dark, like a mushroom, about a major policy initiative in her electorate. Doesn't that just show how much influence and respect she commands within the Federal Coalition?"

Mr Byrne said the admission was a fundamental condemnation of her authority to represent the interests of the people of Capricornia.

He said Senator Matt Canavan stood at a public meeting in Marlborough on January 9 and said he and Ms Landry had been advised of arrangements for an expanded military training area before the election.

"Did neither of them think to ask what that meant and or consider how that would impact adjacent property owners and the people of Marlborough?," Mr Byrne said.

"It's not good enough to say she wasn't told. Politicians are paid to ask questions and make inquiries on behalf of those they represent.

Grazier battles Shoalwater Bay Training Area expansion. Read more here.

"Now she is spouting a government line about the expansion being necessary for Australia's defence. I contest her to demonstrate any specific benefits the planned expansion will bring to the Australian Defence Force.

"Can she articulate what strategic advantage compulsory acquisition of grazing properties will bring to Australian Army capability? I very much doubt it."

Ms Landry was approached to respond to Mr Byrne's statement but declined to comment.