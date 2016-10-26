Landry's claims against Byrne and ALP are rubbish - Bailey

THE political stoush over much needed Central Queensland infrastructure projects continues with the State roads minister hitting back at the Capricornia MPs latest comments.

Yesterday, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry issued a press release calling on Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne to "quit his job” because of his "continual failure” to fight for the needs of his own city.

In her attack, Ms Landry claimed Mr Byrne would not support the construction of Rookwood Weir, or move forward with the Rockhampton hospital car park.

Ms Landry said the Palaszczuk Government had recently asked the Deputy Prime Minister to transfer the $132 million of federal funds earmarked for Rookwood across to the Eden Bann Weir, further down the Fitzroy.

"Rookwood is by far the superior project - it's been on the cards for decades, now Bill Byrne and his government want to change jockey's mid-way through the race. It defies logic,” Ms Landry said.

However, Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey says Ms Landry has her facts wrong on her own government's National Water Infrastructure Development Fund.

"Ms Landry's claim that the State Government recently asked the Deputy Prime Minister to transfer $132 million of federal funds earmarked for Rookwood across to Eden Bann Weir is absolute rubbish,” he said.

"The completed EIS and business case currently underway for the Lower Fitzroy River infrastructure project covering BOTH Rookwood Weir and Eden Bann Weir.

"Commonwealth funding, under the NWIDF, was always approved by Barnaby Joyce for a business case that would look at both options to allow both governments to make an informed decision regarding the future of the project.”

Mr Bailey said the business case will ascertain the best way to achieve the optimal water supply solution for the region.

He said the project represents a potentially significant investment into water infrastructure in the region and

"Careful consideration is prudent given the financial contribution that may be required from both the Federal and State governments,” Mr Bailey said.

"The point of these studies is to determine the feasibility of proposed future water infrastructure projects, whether they stack up economically and environmentally.

"Once the business case is completed, the Palaszczuk Government will be in a position to make an informed decision on further development of water infrastructure on the Lower Fitzroy River.

"The Federal Government knows this, but maybe they should let Ms Landry know.

"It looks like Ms Landry is taking a leaf out of Barnaby Joyce's book by throwing mud in the hope that it sticks. All this does though is leave a great big mess for Ms Landry to clean up.”