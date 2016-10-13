Last Rosslyn Bay green space's fate is all but sealed

YEPPOON residents Ian and Cathy Herbert are concerned the last remaining piece of public green space at Rosslyn Bay will disappear under bitumen before people realise what has happened.

The 3886m sq block of land is all but destined to become a car park with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga stating the proposal was necessary to meet the growing public demand for boat-launching facilities.

"The land is zoned special purpose, car park (other purposes) and the Livingstone Shire Council has recently written to TMR advising it has no objection to the land being used for its zoned purpose (car parking) as part of RBBH," Mrs Lauga said today.

But for environmentalist Mr Herbert, he said a car park would not appease the core issue, and that more boat ramps were required on the Capricorn Coast.

He also said as momentum gained behind the vision of a "great ocean walk" from Cooraman Creek to Corio Bay, he believed the state-owned land fit within a bigger picture.

"It would certainly embellish and enhance the attractiveness of Rosslyn Bay as being one of the stopoff points for the coastal walkway," he said.

"Once they get to Rosslyn Bay it would be good to have a bit of greenery, a picnic spot to rest, the only choice they have at the moment is the bitumen car park."

Relaxing in the shade at Rosslyn Bay.

Situated between the service station and Double Head National Park, and is currently covered in rank grass with a number of large shade trees.

The land first became the point of correspondence between the Herberts, TMR, Brittany Lauga MP and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig in early November last year when a group of community volunteers planted a considerable number of trees to beautify the block.

Mr Herbert claims it had since been made clear he was fighting an uphill battle, but was determined not to give up the fight.

The Herberts said there are already more than 240 double (trailer) car parks and 360 single car parks at Rosslyn Bay covering over 40,000m sq.

"Can the sealing of another 3800m sq be justified when it will only provide about another 20 spaces?" Mr Herbert asked.

"Is it worth the expense? If more car parking is really needed, is this the best that the Department of Transport and Main Roads can come up with?"

Mr Herbert claimed the Department of Transport and Main Roads could not provide statistics on how often the existing car park is full.

"It may be one day per year - maybe three or four days per year, nobody knows," Mr Herbert said.

"We appreciate that there is a need for more boat ramps on the Capricorn Coast but extra car parking at Rosslyn Bay will not address that issue."

He said while Rosslyn Bay is a magnificent harbour with the marina, boat ramps, other marine facilities, restaurants, motel, Double Head National Park it does lack one feature; protection from the burning sun, for those wanting to be outdoors.

Mr Herbert said with a little TLC and a few tables, chairs, and barbecues, this family friendly area would satisfy the need for green space with natural shade.

"Given the popularity of public parks at Lioness Park Lammermoor Beach and Bluff Point National Park, we are certain that this additional park would get more use than as a bitumen car park," he said.

"We ask that TMR reassess the situation in conjunction with Livingstone Shire Council and find out what the Capricorn Coast community wants for this last piece of public green space at Rosslyn Bay.

"We also ask members of the public to let Livingstone Council know whether they want this land to be saved or turned into bitumen."

The Livingstone Shire Council were contacted, but are yet to offer a response.

DTMR and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga respond:

QUEENSLAND Government departmental officers and the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga have been in dialogue with Mr and Mrs Herbert for many months on this issue.

The most recent meeting on September 6 included of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) representatives and the issues surrounding Rosslyn Bay's car parking project on Lot 129 were advanced.

Mrs Lauga said today TMR believes the land in the boat harbour is required for legitimate boat harbour purposes and including servicing the growing public demand for boat-launching facilities.

"Design for the land will incorporate suitable native flora and careful attention to visual and pedestrian needs."

Mrs Lauga said there are arrangements to transplant some of the surviving seedlings, currently onsite, to various locations within RBBH.

"At the September 2 meeting with Mr and Mrs Herbert acknowledged the car parking project on Lot 129 was now well advanced and likely to proceed.

"The increasing demand for car parking to service the Rosslyn Bay and boat-launching facilities has driven this project which has undergone geotechnical investigations, a land survey and a noise and vibration impact assessment study.

"I understand the owner of the adjacent land is working closely with TMR to ensure the project works to the advantage of all concerned," Mrs Lauga said.