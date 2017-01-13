35°
News

LATE REPRIEVE: Rocky & Townsville abortion services saved, affecting up to 1200 women a year

Trinette Stevens
| 12th Jan 2017 3:15 PM
The social problem. A young pregnant woman unhappy with the test that she wants to have an abortion
The social problem. A young pregnant woman unhappy with the test that she wants to have an abortion LSOphoto

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE:

THE Queensland Health Department today refused to answer The Morning Bulletin's questions about the exact amount of funding provided to Marie Stopes.

However, a spokesperson did confirm the funding action in a statement.

"Queensland Health is providing funding to Dr Marie™ to ensure the continuity of procedural termination services at Rockhampton and Townsville hospitals until the end of 2019,” the spoksperson said.

"The continuation of these services is vital for women in central and northern Queensland.

"Our decision to extend these services aligns with the Therapeutic Termination of Pregnancy Guideline, which recommends local decision making around processes, access and suitable referral pathways.”

INITIAL:

IN a big win for hundreds of Central Queensland women, abortion provider Marie Stopes will no longer be forced to cease the provision of surgical* abortion services in Rockhampton and Townsville.

In November it was announced the provider - the largest in the country - would have to cease the service by early 2017 due to the financial burden it placed on the organisation.

The reluctance of locally sourced doctors to perform the procedure meant Marie Stopes was flying in personnel once a week to service the two towns. Read more here.

The cessation was expected to affect 800 to 1200 women a year, and would create another barrier to safe access in a state where the law still considers abortion to be illegal except in cases where the mother's health is deemed critically at risk. Read more here.

But Marie Stopes International's Chief Financial Officer Jamal Hakim said the State Government had come on board to save the service just before the New Year, and would provide funding until the end of 2019.

The Morning Bulletin have inquired to the funding amount, but a response is not expected until this afternoon.

Mr Hakim said the Health Department funding was a relief for the organisation, as the decision to cease the service was one not "made lightly”.

"We are quite committed to regional health and it was a difficult decision initially to look at, to reduce our services, so it had been great to reach this conclusion,” he said today.

"We have been suffering significant losses in regional areas for a number of years now, particularly Townsville and Rockhampton.

"This was not a decision that was taken lightly and we have tried a number of things, but it was getting to the point where it was no longer viable and was starting to affect the provision of other services.”

Mr Hakim said the timeliness of the government's decision meant there would be no gap in service provision.

"We have made an agreement to ensure it is sustainable,” he said.

"This makes sure that there is no additional burden to the public health system which would have been the result of losing the services.

"We are always looking at engaging local doctors and hopeful that somebody will come on board.

"This is something we shouldn't be afraid to talk about. It is a normal part of life and something that happens to many people.

"The most important thing is that there is a safe and quality provision of the service here so that we don't have issues like we did 100 years ago. We don't want to go backwards. We want people to have those choices.”

*Terminations:

Medical: Miscarriage is induced by medication usually under six weeks of pregnancy, and after 16-20 weeks of pregnancy.

Surgical: Termination of pregnancy is offered from six weeks of pregnancy. The upper limit of gestation is based on the skill of the provider and what is allowed in various states/clinics

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  abortion marie stopes queensland health termination

EXCLUSIVE: Footy star accused of seriously assaulting girlfriend

EXCLUSIVE: Footy star accused of seriously assaulting...

Police will allege the victim jumped from Russell Webber's car in fear for her life

  • News

  • 13th Jan 2017 8:24 AM

REVEALED: Why Rocky region motorists should think twice about driving today

The RACQ is urging people to be attentive behind the wheel today to avoid crashes.

RACQ issues driver warning today

WATCH: Rocky's Red Lion hotel roars back into life

The Red Lion Hotel co-owners, Rob Carr and Cameron Imrie are excited to see the end of big renovations.

New owners take this iconic Rocky pub back to where it should be

New emergency contraceptive for CQ by February

ellaOne is a new emergency contraceptive that will be available in Rockhampton in February

For even when a woman is about to ovulate

Local Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Footy star accused of seriously assaulting girlfriend

Police will allege the victim jumped from Russell Webber's car in fear for her life

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Mt Morgan serial driving offender 'knocking on prison's door'

Serial driving offender Damien Lee Williams narrowly escaped prison time after being caught driving on a disqualified licence.

Man caught while driving for first time in six years

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Huge interest in Home and Away stars coming to Rockhampton

CELEBRATING ABILITIES: Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee at the Ability Ball held at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

TV identities to visit the region for a good cause

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

A PROPERTY in Maleny has been transformed into a Hollywood-style movie set to film a trailer for a movie about the anti-bikie laws.

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Spark your passion for dance at open day this weekend

LET'S DANCE: Katherine's Academy of Dance junior contemporary students (from left) Piper Nielsen, Lauren Nelson, Caydence Cousins, Keeley Scoffin, Sarah Fuller, Tahlia Nelson, Sophie Lewis, Tahlea Miners-Gilbert and Alexis Scoffin.

Adults and children invited to explore their love of dancing.

Young guitarist Lachlan loves to solo like Slash

Lachlan Plant (14) with his new guitar.

Young muso's guitar talents impress audiences

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $299,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Magnificent Family Home!

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 4 Offers over...

You must view this property to see why it is such great value, positioned on a large (869m2) corner block with approximately 310m2 under roof. • Four spacious...

Prime Real Estate in superb Location!

159 Fitzroy Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Conveniently located close to Shopping Centres, CQ Tafe, Sporting facilities, Gyms, Restaurants and Hotels, this suburb of Rockhampton is rapidly growing. Only 2...

Magical Location – Sensational Views

6 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Upon entering this beautiful high-set Lammermoor home, you will be impressed with the flowing open spaces, the relaxed coastal atmosphere and spectacular Ocean...

Peaceful Country Living minutes from Town!

7 Springdale Avenue, Inverness 4703

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: Onsite. Get a taste of the country life at this one-acre property just 5 minutes’ drive from town! Surrounded by trees offering plenty of...

Large Ocean View home-site!

Lot 6,4 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views ... $225,000

This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views of the Keppels! Features include: • Easy street access • Approx. 1,248m2 building...

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $335,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $395,000

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

LARGE QUEENSLANDER IN ALLENSTOWN

114 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 $250,000

This is a Large Queenslander in a prime location on a 542 m2 allotment with rear lane access. Enjoy the space of large bedrooms and spacious living areas. If you...

Why pay RENT? Perfect STARTER!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $199,000

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

HOT PROPERTY: Yeppoon's 'dirt cheap' beach houses star on Today Show

The Today show presenters, from left, Steve Jacobs, Richard Wilkins, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Sylvia Jeffreys. Supplied by Channel 9.

Coast property market takes centre stage on national TV

SHOALWATER: Committee to ensure win-win for all stakeholders

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the call comes after the public meeting in Marlborough, which raised a number of issues with the proposal, particularly why the Australian Defence Force needs to acquire so much land.

Committee to ensure all stakeholders have a win-win outcome.

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!