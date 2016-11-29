Lauga calls on Landry to stand up for house visiting doctors

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said without the House Call Doctor Service the cost to the health care system would be more than $724 million per annum.

CUTTING the Medicare rebate to services such as House Call Doctor would cost the health care system more, not less.

This is one of the messages Keppel MP Brittany Lauga expressed while calling on Capricornia MP Michelle Landry to stand up for Central Queenslanders and make sure the cuts don't happen.

"I am astonished at the Turnbull Government's Medicare Benefits Schedule review which recommends the scrapping of this service,” said Mrs Lauga.

Mrs Lauga's comments come after House Call Doctors and a Rockhampton mother-of-two, which a shift working partner, spoke out about the service. Their comments came after a report was presented to the Federal Government that recommended cutting the Medicare rebate to after hours home-visit doctor services: 'Essential' after hours doctor service facing the axe

Dr Sheraz Dost treating Kaliyah Shirvington, 2, while she sits on her mother, Leilani Cooper-Shirvington's lap. contributed

Since the service started operating in July last year, doctors have made over 13,000 house calls.

"This is a vital Medicare Bulk Billing service that many Central Queenslanders rely on,” Mrs Lauga said.

"We know there are far better outcomes for patients and for our local hospitals if we invest in keeping non emergencies out of hospital emergency departments,” she said.

"In stark contrast, the Turnbull LNP Government is cutting hundreds of millions of dollars out of health, including the House Call Doctor Service.

"In contrast, the Palaszczuk Government, as promised, has invested in local health services since coming to Government in early 2015.

"We returned the focus to frontline services with a record health budget of $15.4 billion, including 1,940 extra nurses, 650 extra doctors, nearly 480 extra health professionals and 54 extra paramedics.

"About 93% of the increase in staffing has occurred in hospital and health services who are delivering health care to Queenslanders.”

She said the ALP Government promised Queenslanders we would rebuild the health system which was decimated by the LNP Government.

"As a government, we are dedicated to fulfilling our goal of Queenslanders being among the healthiest people in the world by 2026, but the Turnbull Government's plans to scrap the House Call Doctor Service will jeopardise Queensland reaching that goal as it will also put more pressure on our local hospitals.”

Mrs Lauga said the Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, "needs to stand up for Central Queensland and call on the Prime Minister to retain the House Call Doctor Service”.

"We need to Save Medicare!” she said.