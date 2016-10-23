Lauga meets with Spinal Life Group

HIGHER UNDERSTANDING: (from left) Councillor Rose Swadling, Patricia Lieschke, Carl Lieschke, Elaine Hans, Robynne Clifton, Anne Guthrie, Kathy Watson and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga MP attend the Post Poliion and Spinal Life Group meeting.

THE need for critical treatment, equipment and understanding was high on the list of topics at the Rockhampton "Post-Polio and Spinal Life Group" meeting.

Facilitator Robynne Clifton said the group included people who have never had polio but who face similar hurdles in life through spinal cord injury.

"Don't let the name fool you," Mrs Clifton told members, including the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

"If you or someone you know has ever suffered a spinal cord injury and is struggling to access help, information and assistance with equipment, medical issues, or just need to 'chew the fat', we will do our best to help.

"We are a group of diverse, intelligent and amicable folk, with one important, shared component - a spinal cord injury of some sort," said Mrs Clifton.

The group meets the first Thursday of the month, and partners, family and friends are welcome.

"Following the meeting, most of us remain and enjoy the fellowship of the group as well as lunch."

Mrs Lauga said the meeting opened her eyes to the myriad issues facing people with spinal cord injuries, and the assistance she can offer them, their families and their friends.

Contact Robynne Clifton 0476166861 or Anne Guthrie co-facilitator 0407116035.