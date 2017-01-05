Laver statue about to be unveiled at Melbourne Park

A tarpaulin covers a statue of tennis legend Rod Laver, which will be unveiled this morning during a media tour ahead of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Rockhampton's legendary tennis player Rod "Rocket” Laver will unveil a magnificent larger-than-life statue of himself at Melbourne Park this morning in the lead-up to the Australian Open 2017.

The stunning bronze statue, commissioned by Tennis Australia, has been crafted by renowned sculptor Lis Johnson, creator of many of Melbourne's best known sporting sculptures.

Laver, who was born in Rockhampton in 1938, established himself one of the greatest players in history in his stellar 13-year career.

He won 200 singles titles and holds the all-time male singles records of 22 titles in a single season (1962).