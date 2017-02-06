LAW CHANGE: Quad bikes part of farm life but crack downs begin

SARA Beak was only a little one when she first rode shotgun on a quad bike but it was a long time until she was able to drive one by herself.

Her first solo ride was at age eight with her mum and dad's number one rule always being, do not speed.

Sara, along with her two younger siblings, grew up on a 4856 hectare property about 100km from Marlborough and to this day have never had an accident involving a quad bike.

Quad bikes are and always have been a part of growing up in the country but with the number of accidents increasing new measures are being put in place by the government to reduce serious injury and fatality rates.

New laws were introduce in Queensland on February 1 prohibiting children under the age of eight from being carried as passengers on quad bikes and utility off-road vehicles being used on a road, as well as any child of any age if they can't sit with their feet flat on the floor and hands on handholds.

Operators and their passengers (of quad bikes/utility off road vehicle) to wear a motorcycle helmet - failing to do so will incur a penalty).

With over 700 head of cattle Sara was always lending a hand with mustering, branding, fixing fences, checking cattle in the paddocks, water and molasses runs. All which often required using the quad bike.

Sara and her siblings first learnt how to drive the quad around the house yard, which she says was quiet easy as it was an automatic.

"Mum and dad taught me how to steer and where the brakes were, lights and emergency brakes, the rest aren't all that important so they came after,” the now 24-year-old said.

"It all depends how you use them.”

"Like a car you shouldn't be speeding, we've used them for fixing the fences, water runs and some odd mustering and many other things to do.”

Sara believed the control of a quad and preventing an accident all came down to the operator but in saying that she said they were also very easy to flip.

"I think if people want to use them, they should definitely know how too use them before operating, they aren't a toy, they will hurt or kill you and like anything yes helmets will save you,” she said.

"However, a lot of property owners won't wear one.

"The last thing you want to do a nice hot day mustering or doing the fence run is to wear a heavy hot helmet which normally don't have brims, therefore leaving you with sunburn.”

Sara said people who don't work a property or outside don't understand how hot it can really get throughout the course of a day.

"Again, is how you drive them, people know the risks of a quad, if they want to speed or conduct themselves in silly or stupid manner then how are you going to stop them?”

However Sara thinks the new rules which have been introduced are a step in the right direction.

"I think if the owners of the bike want to put a helmet on their child whom is under eight for safety, it's a great idea,” she said.

"Touching the floor gives stability yes, however if they can't that's why there is brakes where the steering is and that's what gives you control.

"They are your two most important things.”

Central Queensland Agforce Regional Manager Sharon Howard said unfortunately the helmet design had not progressed as quickly as Agforce would have liked.

"We now have laws that require producers to wear cumbersome, hot helmets when operating off road vehicles and quad bikes on property roads,” she said.

The regional manager acknowledged that rural operators needed a helmet that protected from head injuries but also knows the needs for on to "allow for long periods of use in the heat”.

"Helmets that enable adequate air circulation to prevent heat stress and sickness are vital for the rural industry,” she said.

"Having said that, abiding by road laws protects everyone from injuries and the statistics prove these machines can easily cause injury and deaths.”

