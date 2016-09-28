Laws softened, not scrapped

THE controversial backpackers tax may not have been scrapped but federal member for Capricornia Michelle Landry says it's a step in the right direction.

On Tuesday it was announced the proposed 32.5% tax rate which would apply to working holiday visa holders would be slashed to 19 % after the Coalition Government received 1,700 submissions opposing the tax.

The 19% may not be the 15% which the tourism industry was looking for but Ms Landry said the cut was a sign the Coalition Government was listening to the local horticultural and agricultural sectors.

"The changes are dramatic and they show that, unlike Labor, we are a government that is willing to listen to key local industries and lobbying for better outcomes when it comes to government policy," Ms Landry said.

The federal member was among those in the National Party room in Canberra to strongly raise objections to the initial policy.

"The win on backpacker tax is a win for our farmers who now have some certainty and can plan to harvest their fruit.”

Ms Landry said evidence showed backpackers spent most of their earnings in the local area where they harvest fruit or vegetables.

"This includes spending on backpacker accommodation, hiring vehicles, on tourism attractions and at the pub and local grocery store, all of which stimulates the local economy.

"Backpackers stated that they may not come to Australia if they were faced with high taxes and farmers said that would be detrimental to their industry which relies on backpackers for short term seasonal picking of fruit that has a short shelf life."

Ms Landry wants to see younger Australians get up off the couch and take up fruit picking jobs.

"This is one area we need to explore further, why aren't young Aussies with no job interested in working in this sector to supplement their income?"

Tourism Minister Kate Jones slammed the Turnbull Government for not axing the backpackers tax.

Ms Jones said tinkering at the edges would not fix the problem.

"The tax needs to be scrapped all together,” she said.

"We want the backpackers to visit Queensland and spend their money in our regional economies.

"Regional areas in Queensland like Rockhampton, Mackay, North Queensland, Far North Queensland rely on tourism jobs.

Ms Jones said since the tax was announced working visa holiday visitor numbers decreased by nine percent in Queensland.

"It doesn't make sense to slug backpackers with a new tax when their contribution to regional economies is so important,” she added.